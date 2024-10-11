MMA

Fighter Breakdown: The 5 Greatest Weapons In Anatoly Malykhin’s MMA Arsenal

The unbeaten three-division MMA king will defend his heavyweight belt against "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane at ONE 169.

Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malkyhin is arguably the most dangerous man on the planet right now.

The historic three-division MMA king will look to cement that reputation when he defends the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title against Senegalese sensation Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane live in U.S. primetime in the main event of ONE 169 on Friday, November 8.

There’s a lot at stake for Malykhin in this fight, but with a 14-0 professional record and 14 finishes, the Russian powerhouse won’t be short of confidence as he aims for another spectacular stoppage.

Take a look at five of the most dangerous weapons in “Sladkiy’s” arsenal that could help him deliver the finish at the famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

#1 A Devastating Right Hand

Opponents certainly don’t want to run into Malykhin’s right hand.

He uses it well as a straight shot in a one-two combo, but it’s most frightening when he throws it as an overhand or hook.

“Sladkiy” will tee it up behind his jab, a feint, or a slip, loading up the strike with staggering power that hurts or drops almost all of his foes when it lands clean.

#2 A Crushing Left Hook

Malykhin has a punishing left hook that works as a double threat alongside his right hand.

Generally the shorter man in most fights, “Sladkiy” likes to leap in with this strike to cover the ground and connect to the chin.

He can force his opponents into it by threatening with the right to increase the impact, or he can do the reverse and have them move away from the hook and into his waiting overhand.

#3 Relentless Striking Output

Some big punchers use their hands more sparingly as they wait to land single big shots, but Malykhin is not in that camp.

He doesn’t give his rivals any respite between flurries, landing more significant strikes than any other fighter in ONE’s MMA divisions.

Scoring with 8.6 significant strikes per minute on average, that output is massive in any division – but as a heavyweight with so much power, it’s incredible.

The 36-year-old pushes the pace hard and early, so it’s no wonder he’s yet to find an opponent who can make it to the final bell.

#4 Elite Wrestling

While Malykhin’s striking has become his calling card – with his last eight wins coming via knockout – his background was in wrestling, and that skill set is still a potent threat.

Most of his foes back away from his offense and can find themselves on the ropes or fence, where the Russian will scoop them up for slams or trip their legs to get them on the canvas.

He’s also never been taken down in ONE thanks to his extensive grappling experience, defending 11 of 11 takedown attempts to date, meaning a match only hits the ground on his terms.

#5 A Punishing Top Game

If Malykhin gets his man on the canvas, they’re in for a hard time.

He is constantly looking to advance or score with ground-and-pound, again giving those opponents no chance to gather their faculties in the face of punishing attacks.

The three-division king has great control and pinning abilities that he uses to set up punches, hammerfists, and elbows.

“Sladkiy” will also use this pressure to pass to side control or the back, where he is dangerous with armlocks and chokes.

