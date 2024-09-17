‘A True Heavy Hitter’ – Sinsamut Details His Sparring Session With Boxing Great Tyson Fury

Muay Thai sensation Sinsamut “Aquaman” Klinmee is currently preparing for his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video, but he recently took some time to share tips of the fighting trade with one of boxing’s biggest superstars.
On October 4 in U.S. primetime, Sinsamut will take on decorated Danish-Moroccan striker Youssef Assouik in a lightweight Muay Thai tilt that’s bound to produce fireworks at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
As he gears up for Assouik, the hard-hitting Thai has visited several gyms in an effort to round out his game and become an even more dangerous striker.
Along the way, he happened to cross paths with former Boxing World Champion Tyson Fury – a man widely recognized as the top heavyweight talent of his generation.
Sinsamut spoke to onefc.com about his interaction with the outspoken Brit known as “The Gypsy King”:
“I accidentally met Tyson Fury when I went to learn karate. As for Tyson, he came to learn Muay Thai.
“He’s very friendly, funny, and easygoing. That day, we had a little sparring. His punches were really hard.”
The chance encounter between “Aquaman” and Fury marked a meeting between two of the planet’s most skilled knockout artists – each in his respective discipline.
While Fury is an athletic wonder with dynamite in his hands who has lost just one time in his incredible 36-fight professional career, Sinsamut is a former two-time ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title challenger who boasts some of ONE’s most iconic knockouts.
Simply put, both men are show-stopping punchers, but it was the boxer who naturally taught the Muay Thai fighter about the finer points of pugilism.
Sinsamut said:
“I learned how to punch properly according to boxing principles. I also taught him how to kick, but not much. I didn’t want to bother him too much during his personal time.”
After the two made a funny video for Instagram, they shared the ring for a light and playful round of sparring.
During that round, Sinsamut tasted just a little bit of Fury’s legendary punching power:
“Fury is a true heavy hitter. That day, he probably only used only 20 percent of his power. If he was serious, I could have died. He’s really good. He’s worthy of being a World Champion.”
Sinsamut Open To A Boxing Match In ONE
Given Sinsamut Klinmee’s recent session with Tyson Fury and the elite punching skills he’s already showcased in ONE Championship, fans might be curious if he would ever test himself in “the sweet science.”
After all, the world’s largest martial arts organization has previously hosted boxing matches.
This past March at ONE 166: Qatar, legendary Muay Thai fighter Mehdi Zatout scored a victory over undefeated boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani. And in September 2023, reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan earned an electrifying TKO win over Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in their special-rules striking bout, which most closely resembled boxing rules.
While Sinsamut remains focused on chasing Muay Thai gold and defeating Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 25, he would happily entertain a boxing match in ONE:
“I’m interested. ONE can put me to fight in any rules as they like it. I like fighting.”