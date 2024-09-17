MMA

‘A True Heavy Hitter’ – Sinsamut Details His Sparring Session With Boxing Great Tyson Fury

The Thai star learned the finer points of pugilism ahead of his return to Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 25.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Muay Thai sensation Sinsamut “Aquaman” Klinmee is currently preparing for his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video, but he recently took some time to share tips of the fighting trade with one of boxing’s biggest superstars.

On October 4 in U.S. primetime, Sinsamut will take on decorated Danish-Moroccan striker Youssef Assouik in a lightweight Muay Thai tilt that’s bound to produce fireworks at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As he gears up for Assouik, the hard-hitting Thai has visited several gyms in an effort to round out his game and become an even more dangerous striker.

Along the way, he happened to cross paths with former Boxing World Champion Tyson Fury – a man widely recognized as the top heavyweight talent of his generation.

Sinsamut spoke to onefc.com about his interaction with the outspoken Brit known as “The Gypsy King”:

“I accidentally met Tyson Fury when I went to learn karate. As for Tyson, he came to learn Muay Thai.

“He’s very friendly, funny, and easygoing. That day, we had a little sparring. His punches were really hard.”

The chance encounter between “Aquaman” and Fury marked a meeting between two of the planet’s most skilled knockout artists – each in his respective discipline.

While Fury is an athletic wonder with dynamite in his hands who has lost just one time in his incredible 36-fight professional career, Sinsamut is a former two-time ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title challenger who boasts some of ONE’s most iconic knockouts.

Simply put, both men are show-stopping punchers, but it was the boxer who naturally taught the Muay Thai fighter about the finer points of pugilism.

Sinsamut said:

“I learned how to punch properly according to boxing principles. I also taught him how to kick, but not much. I didn’t want to bother him too much during his personal time.”

After the two made a funny video for Instagram, they shared the ring for a light and playful round of sparring.

During that round, Sinsamut tasted just a little bit of Fury’s legendary punching power:

“Fury is a true heavy hitter. That day, he probably only used only 20 percent of his power. If he was serious, I could have died. He’s really good. He’s worthy of being a World Champion.”

Sinsamut Open To A Boxing Match In ONE

Given Sinsamut Klinmee’s recent session with Tyson Fury and the elite punching skills he’s already showcased in ONE Championship, fans might be curious if he would ever test himself in “the sweet science.”

After all, the world’s largest martial arts organization has previously hosted boxing matches.

This past March at ONE 166: Qatar, legendary Muay Thai fighter Mehdi Zatout scored a victory over undefeated boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani. And in September 2023, reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan earned an electrifying TKO win over Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in their special-rules striking bout, which most closely resembled boxing rules.

While Sinsamut remains focused on chasing Muay Thai gold and defeating Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 25, he would happily entertain a boxing match in ONE:

“I’m interested. ONE can put me to fight in any rules as they like it. I like fighting.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Practices At Chepauk To Warm Up For Test Series Against Bangladesh - In Pics
  2. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  3. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  4. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  2. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  4. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  5. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China Final LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Can Holders Defend Title, Or Will Hosts Shock Us All?
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  3. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish
  4. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final
  5. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi Singh | AAP's Firefighter
  2. Nagaland Civilian Killings: SC Cancels Criminal Case Against 30 Army Personnel; Army Can Still Take Action
  3. Centre Prepared Roadmap To Peace In Manipur, Says HM Amit Shah; Myanmar Border Fencing Begins
  4. No Demolition Without Permission: SC On Bulldozer Action In Country; Names Some Exceptions
  5. 'Those Who Want To Divide...': PM Modi Hits Back At Oppn After Row Over Visit To CJI's Residence For Ganpati Puja
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  2. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  5. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Delhi Chief Minister After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav