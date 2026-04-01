Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA 2026: Rockets Dominate Kicks At Home

The Milwaukee Bucks dismantled the Dallas Mavericks in a 123-99 blowout at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee showcased their championship-caliber depth, overwhelming Dallas with a balanced scoring attack and elite rim protection. The Mavericks, missing the necessary defensive intensity to match the Bucks' size, fell behind early and couldn't recover. Despite flashes of individual brilliance from their backcourt, Dallas was stifled by Milwaukee's cohesive defensive rotations. The win keeps the Bucks near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, while the Mavericks face mounting pressure after another lopsided defeat during this late-season stretch. See best photos from the match here.

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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Alex Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Alex Antetokounmpo (29) makes a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunk against Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Alex Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Alex Antetokounmpo (29) smiles after the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Alex Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Alex Antetokounmpo (29) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) drives against Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game-Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) drives against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Phelps
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