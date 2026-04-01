Milwaukee Bucks Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA 2026: Rockets Dominate Kicks At Home
The Milwaukee Bucks dismantled the Dallas Mavericks in a 123-99 blowout at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee showcased their championship-caliber depth, overwhelming Dallas with a balanced scoring attack and elite rim protection. The Mavericks, missing the necessary defensive intensity to match the Bucks' size, fell behind early and couldn't recover. Despite flashes of individual brilliance from their backcourt, Dallas was stifled by Milwaukee's cohesive defensive rotations. The win keeps the Bucks near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, while the Mavericks face mounting pressure after another lopsided defeat during this late-season stretch. See best photos from the match here.
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