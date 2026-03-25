Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway
Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen added the World Cup giant slalom season title on Tuesday in a stunning campaign for the Brazilian skier. Racing on the slope where he grew up, the Norway-born star protected his first-run lead to finish 0.58 seconds ahead of Loïc Meillard, who would have taken the season-long title had Pinheiro Braathen failed to finish. Pinheiro Braathen won the season-long slalom title in 2023 when skiing for Norway, then split months later with the national ski federation in a dispute over sponsorship. That pushed him toward competing for his mother’s home nation after sitting out an entire season.
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