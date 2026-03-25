Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen added the World Cup giant slalom season title on Tuesday in a stunning campaign for the Brazilian skier. Racing on the slope where he grew up, the Norway-born star protected his first-run lead to finish 0.58 seconds ahead of Loïc Meillard, who would have taken the season-long title had Pinheiro Braathen failed to finish. Pinheiro Braathen won the season-long slalom title in 2023 when skiing for Norway, then split months later with the national ski federation in a dispute over sponsorship. That pushed him toward competing for his mother’s home nation after sitting out an entire season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Norway World Cup Finals Alpine Skiing Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen holds the globe trophy for the alpine ski, men's giant slalom discipline title, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
1/10
FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, center, holds the globe trophy for the alpine ski, men's giant slalom discipline title, next to second-ranked Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, left, and third-ranked Switzerland's Loic Meillard, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Mens Giant Slalom WC
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, back to camera, is congratulated by Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen after winning an alpine ski, men's giant slalom discipline title, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Mens Giant Slalom World Cup
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is congratulated by Switzerland's Loic Meillard, left, after winning an alpine ski, men's giant slalom discipline title, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Mens Giant Slalom World Cup Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates winning an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Lillehammer World Cup Finals Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Brazils Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes in an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Mens Giant Slalom WC Marco Odermatt
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wears the medal for second-ranked in the alpine ski, men's giant slalom discipline title, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP /Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Mens Giant Slalom World Cup Marco Odermatt
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt competes in an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Mens Giant Slalom World Cup Loic Meillard
Switzerland's Loic Meillard celebrates on the podium after taking second place in an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Mens Giant Slalom WC Loic Meillard
Switzerland's Loic Meillard competes in an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  2. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  3. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

  5. Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Acquisition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links