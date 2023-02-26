Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Max Purcell Crowned Bengaluru Open Champion

Max Purcell Crowned Bengaluru Open Champion

Duckworth did not have to strain himself much to win the first set, but it was Purcell, who rallied to win 3-6 7-5 7-6 (5) in the final.

Purcell returns a forehand against Duckworth in the final on Sunday.
Purcell returns a forehand against Duckworth in the final on Sunday. Twitter/@BlrTennisOpen

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 10:16 pm

Max Purcell won his second consecutive ATP Challenger singles title, triumphing at the Bengaluru Open with a gruelling three-set win over James Duckworth in an all-Australian final in Bengaluru on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Duckworth did not have to strain himself much to win the first set, but it was Purcell, who rallied to win 3-6 7-5 7-6 (5) in the final. 

Purcell, one half of the reigning Wimbledon champion team, earned three break points in the 10th game of the second set but Duckworth saved all of them. 

Purcell made the decisive break in the 12th game to force a decider.

The third set went on serve, even as Purcell looked more confident and collected. 

His mix of power and touch was a treat to watch.

In the tie-break, Purcell closed out the match without much ado, as a good house of crowd cheered him on.

On Saturday, the South Korean-Taipei pair of Yunseong Chung and Yu Hsiou Hsu had clinched the doubles title, defeating the Indian duo of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Tennis Bengaluru Open Max Purcell James Duckworth ATP ATP Challenger Wimbledon Yunseong Chung Yu Hsiou Hsu
