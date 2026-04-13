Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy’s Lead Vanishes As Cameron Young Forces A Final-Day Deadlock

Moving Day at the Masters 2026 on April 11, Saturday, lived up to its name as Rory McIlroy’s commanding six-shot lead evaporated, leaving him tied for the top spot with a surging Cameron Young at 11-under par. McIlroy struggled to a 1-over 73, hampered by a costly double-bogey at the 11th and a dropped shot at the 17th. In contrast, Young fired a brilliant 7-under 65 to dismantle the deficit. The chasing pack is tightly bunched, with Sam Burns (-10) sitting just one back after a bogey-free 68. Shane Lowry (-9) electrified Augusta with a hole-in-one on the 6th, while Jason Day and Justin Rose lurk at -8. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also carded a 65 to move within five of the lead. With ten players within five strokes, Sunday’s final round at Augusta National is set for a dramatic showdown.

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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after his putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Cameron Young
Cameron Young waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, waves after his putt on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks off the green after the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waits to play on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Patrons
Patrons watch on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Justin Rose
Justin Rose, of England, waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament 2026 Third round photos-Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, walks on the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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