Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy’s Lead Vanishes As Cameron Young Forces A Final-Day Deadlock
Moving Day at the Masters 2026 on April 11, Saturday, lived up to its name as Rory McIlroy’s commanding six-shot lead evaporated, leaving him tied for the top spot with a surging Cameron Young at 11-under par. McIlroy struggled to a 1-over 73, hampered by a costly double-bogey at the 11th and a dropped shot at the 17th. In contrast, Young fired a brilliant 7-under 65 to dismantle the deficit. The chasing pack is tightly bunched, with Sam Burns (-10) sitting just one back after a bogey-free 68. Shane Lowry (-9) electrified Augusta with a hole-in-one on the 6th, while Jason Day and Justin Rose lurk at -8. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also carded a 65 to move within five of the lead. With ten players within five strokes, Sunday’s final round at Augusta National is set for a dramatic showdown.
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