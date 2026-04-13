Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy’s Lead Vanishes As Cameron Young Forces A Final-Day Deadlock

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after his putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

1/9 Cameron Young waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





2/9 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip





3/9 Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, waves after his putt on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert





4/9 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks off the green after the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





5/9 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waits to play on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





6/9 Patrons watch on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert





7/9 Justin Rose, of England, waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip





8/9 Patrick Reed reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





9/9 Shane Lowry, of Ireland, walks on the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert





