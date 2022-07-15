Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Manchester United Transfers: Christian Eriksen Signs Three-year Contract With Old Trafford Outfit

Christian Eriksen is Manchester United's second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia.

Christian Eriksen played for Brentford last season, joining the London club almost eight months afte File Photo: AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

Manchester United signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract on Friday. (More Football News)

The 30-year-old Eriksen played for Brentford in the second half of last season, joining the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The former Tottenham player is United's second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left back Tyrell Malacia from Dutch club Feyenoord.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” said Eriksen, who has also played for Inter Milan.

Eriksen said he has spoken with Ten Hag “and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.”

Eriksen's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator that was fitted.

United football director John Murtough said that in addition to technical skills, Eriksen “will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad.”

