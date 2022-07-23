Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Match Live

India will look to seal a 12th successive bilateral ODI cricket series against the West Indies on Sunday. The Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the tour opener in a last-ball thriller at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday. The last time India lost an ODI series against the Windies was way back in 2006. The second WI vs IND ODI match on Sunday will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-ball-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

So what happened in the first ODI?

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and asked India to bat first. Then his opposite number, Shikhar Dhawan (97 off 99) took charge. His opening partner Shubman Gill (64 off 53) and Shreyas Iyer (54 off 57) hit fifties, but the visitors failed to capitalise. Yet, they still ended up posting 308/7.

And it proved just enough. Also, the negative press about pitch was also consigned to the flames. Just before the Indian team's landing, Bangladeshi spinners were wreaking havoc in the Caribbean. Now, there's already a 300+ score.

Despite losing the first wicket in the fifth wicket, the Windies keep the target in sight with Kyle Mayers (75 off 68), Shamarh Brooks (46) and Brandon King (54 off 66) stitching important stands. Then came the late onslaught from Akeal Hosein (32 not out off 32) and Romario Shepherd (39 not out off 25). The equation was down to 15 off six. Easy for a modern-day cricketer. Only three mishits needed!

But Mohammed Siraj, always ready for a fight, showed his heart with one fine final over, to set up a three-win run. One match and two innings of 300+ runs. Expect more when the two teams meet at the same venue.

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI match details

Match : India's tour of the West Indies 2022, 2nd ODI match;

Date : July 24 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/09:30 AM local;

Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

How to watch West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI match?

Fans in India can watch the West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI match live on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming of the second WI vs IND ODI cricket match will be available on FanCode.

West Indies vs India, ODI head-to-head record

This will be the 138th ODI meeting between the West Indies and India. The head-to-head record is 68-63 in the favour of India.

Playing XIs in the first ODI

West Indies : Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India : Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Squads

West Indies : Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.