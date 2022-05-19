Live Streaming Of RR Vs CSK, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings in the last league game of the sides. Rajasthan hold the third spot in the IPL 2022 table with 16 points from 13 games. A win will help them replace Lucknow Super Giants at the number two spot. On the other hand, CSK are already out of playoff contention but they will try to spoil RR’s party with a win.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RR vs CSK live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Rajasthan Royals: The side has relied a lot on Jos Buttler, who leads the race for Orange Cap with 627 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tops the wicket-takers’ list with 24 scalps to his name. While Buttler has failed in the past four games, Chahal has maintained consistency. On the batting front, RR would be happy with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s return to form. Devdutt Padikkal remains the vital cog at the middle order, while skipper Sanju Samson needs to convert his start into big scores. In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin complements Chahal. Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult have also performed well for the side.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad is back to form while Devon Conway has lost his golden touch for the past two games. Majority of senior players like MS Dhoni (206), Ambati Rayudu (271) and Robin Uthappa (230) had an underwhelming IPL season so far and that’s the reason CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. On the bowling front, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Matheesha Pathirana will like to come up with good performances one last time.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other for 25 times in IPL. CSK have won 15 of them, while RR have won the rest 10. The teams will be playing each other for the first time in IPL 2022.

VENUE AND PITCH

RR and CSK play their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. In the recent four games at the venue, teams batting first have won. The surface offers a lot of help to batters. The captain that wins the toss would like to bowl first keeping the dew factor in mind.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary