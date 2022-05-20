IPL 2022, RR Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Super Kings (96/4) Despite A Good Start From Moeen Ali

In Case You Missed It MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will be playing for CSK next season as well. Adding onto it, Dhoni said that it would be unfair if he doesn't say thank you to Chennai. Complete Report Here

Chahal Strikes! Ambati Rayudu is out on 3 off 6 balls. it was bowled outside off from Chahal and Rayudu edged it to the slip fielder. The ground umpire referred it to the third umpire to check if it was a clean catch and the latter adjudged it out. CSK 95/4 (10.2)

Another WICKET Obed McCoy has got the wicket of Narayan Jagadeeshan. It was slower ball and Jagadeeshan hit it directly into the hands of Riyan Parag at cover. CSK 88/3 (8.4)

WICKET Devon Conway has been dismissed LBW by Ravichandran Ashwin. Here is something for Rajasthan Royals to cheer after a long time in the game. Umpire gave it out and Conway challenged the decision but it was found to be clipping the leg stump. Poor luck, Conway! CSK 85/2 (7.3)

Fifty For Moeen 5.4 - Moeen Ali has raced to his fifty off just 19 balls. What a sensational knock this is! And the best thing for CSK and worse thing for RR is that his innings is not over yet. Moeen hits back-to-back FOURS on the rest two balls and CSK get 26 runs off the over of Trent Boult. Moeen hit all of them. CSK 75/1 (6)

Expensive Over 16 runs came off Ravichandran Ashwin's first over. Moeen Ali is 33 not out off 15 balls and this is turning out to be an amazing knock from him. CSK are crusing at the moment despite a slow start and the credit goes to this English southpaw. CSK 49/1 (5)

Moeen On Fire! Here is the counter-attack from Moeen Ali. He is looking in great touch tonight. He hit Prasidh Krishna for three FOURS and a SIX in the 4th over. Sensational batting this is! CSK 33/1 (4)

SIX 2.3 - It was a beautiful bouncer from Trent Boult outside off stump and Devon Conway edged it but the ball flew over wicketkeeper's head for half a dozen. Not the way Conway would have liked but CSK have got six runs. 12 runs came off the over. CSK 15/1 (3)

WICKET Trent Boult strikes in his very first over. He has got the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. This is a good start for RR. CSK 2/1 (1)

It's Game Time Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the strike, Devon Conway is at the other end. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. Here we go!

Buttler Close To 700 Fours Jos Buttler, who has smashed 695 fours in 289 innings of 311 matches, needs five more boundaries to become fifth Englishman and 31st batter overall to hit 700 fours in T20 cricket.

BIG UPDATE MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will be playing for CSK next season as well. Adding on it, Dhoni said that it would be unfair if he doesn't say thank you to Chennai. Read More

Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

CSK Bat First Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.

Milestone Awaits Dhoni MS Dhoni needs only one boundary to become 12th Indian and 59th batter overall to hit 500 fours in T20 cricket. The CSK skipper currently has 499 fours to his credit across 318 innings of 360 matches in the format.

Head-to-head Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played 25 matches against each other. CSK have won 15 of them while RR have won 10.