Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus Highlights, Club Friendly: Old Lady Spoil Mats Hummels' Farewell At Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: H2H
Total matches: 10
Dortmund won: 3
Juventus won: 6
Draws: 1
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Predicted XIs
BVB Predicted XIs: Kobel (GK); Mané, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, GroB, Bellingham, Sabitzer, Svensson; Guirassy, Beier
JUV Predicted XIs: Di Gregorio (GK); Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; González, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Kostic; Conceição, Yildiz; David
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Match Details
Location: Aue, Germany
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Date: Sunday, August 10
Kick-off Time: 09:00 p.m. IST
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Streaming Info
India: FanCode
Worldwide: DAZN
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Team News
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: You'll Never Walk Alone Rings Out
Signal Iduna Park rings out the iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before the kick-off.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Frank Mill Remembered
Former German footballer Frank Mill, who played 187 times for Borussia Dortmund, is remembered ahead of kick-off. He passed away on August 5, 2025 after suffering a heart attack during a taxi ride in Milan.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: KO
Kick-off in the Signal Iduna Park as Juve and Dortmund get things underway and probably the last time we see Mats Hummels in action on the field.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Juventus 2'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Chance For BVB
Julian Ryerson whips in a free-kick after a Lloyd Kelly foul on Adeyemi. It's a great one and Serhou Guirassy meets the end of it but cannot direct it on goal.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Juventus 6'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Set-pieces Trouble JUV
A corner taken and yet another set-piece that is neatly taken and Juventus find themselves in a spot of bother but Dortmund cannot make the most of it.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Juventus 9'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Friendly Atmosphere
The atmosphere inside the Signal Iduna Park is quite mellow and friendly game-like but wait until if Mats Hummels gets the ball behind the net.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Juventus 12'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: JUV Score
Oh well, well! Out of no where Juventus score and lead in this match. After being behind for most of the game, Andrea Cambiaso finds the back of the net after meeting the end of Pierre Kalulu cross.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 16'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Hummels Goodbye!
And with that Mats Hummels brings curtains on his playing career as he is subbed-off with Niklas Süle replacing the German legend. A warm applause from both sets of players and the crowd.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 19'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: JUV Looking Well-Settled
After a slow start to the game, the Old Lady are looking settled and there's no hiccup at the back. The Serie A side are playing with ease and BVB seem to be playing for the occasion.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 22'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Jobe Bellingham Quiet In The Game
Jobe Bellingham, brother the Real Madrid midfielder, is not looking in the game and has relatively been quiet so far in this match.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 28'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Ten Mins Before HT
Ten minutes remain before Half-time and it seems Juventus have had all the chances in the game. The Old Lady are looking threatening every time they go forward.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 35'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: HT Approaching
Half-time approaching with Juventus leading 1-0 and Dortmund still needing a bit of spark. Before HT, Yan Couto comes on for Niklas Süle because of an injury.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 45'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: HT
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Juventus 1.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second-half Underway
Second-half underway at the Signal Iduna Park as BVB look to get back in the game after being 0-1 down to Juventus. JUV make one change - Daniele Rugani replaces Bremer.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Juventus 46'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Cambiaso Doubles Old Lady's Lead
Andrea Cambiaso doubles Juventus' lead and BVB are down 0-2 in the game. Silence descends at the Signal Iduna Park.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Juventus 53'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: BVB Subs
Maximilian Beier replaces Karim Adeyemi
Julian Brandt replaces Jobe Bellingham
Felix Nmecha replaces Marcel Sabitzer
Salih Özcan replaces Pascal Gross
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Juventus 60'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: JUV Subs
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: BVB Hunt For Goal
Borussia Dortmund are in dire need of goal and it seems the German giants cannot get one one, thanks to Juventus' strict defence.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Juventus 70'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: BVB Sub Off Serhou Guirassy
Dortmund subbed off Serhou Guirassy with the game tethering out for the hosts. Juventus have been on top right from the second goal and the German side have not been able to trouble the JUV defence.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Juventus 79'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: BVB Heading Towards Defeat
Defeat for Niko Kovac but that won't hurt as more as an injury suffered to defender Niklas Sule who has been a vital part of the BVB defence.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Juventus 84'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Beier Pulls One Back
Maximilian Beier has pulled one back for BVB late in the game. His right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right finds the right top corner.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Juventus 89'
Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Defeat For BVB
Juventus hold on to their lead and as they win the friendly game 2-1 at Signal Iduna Park.
Borussia Dortmund 1 Juventus 2