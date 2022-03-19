Live Streaming Of Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: El Clasico Watch Live Details For Indian Fans

In the wee hours of Monday, football fans in India will be glued to their TV and digital sets for a very good reason. One of the greatest rivalries in club football between Real Madrid vs Barcelona, popularly called the El Clasico, will be played at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real in Madrid. Live streaming of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona can be seen in India. (More Football News)

Barcelona is playing catch up to a prolific Real Madrid this season. Real are leading the La Liga points table with 66 points from 28 matches. They are 10 points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona are third with 51 points but with a game in hand.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2021-22 contest will be telecast live on MTV India.

Live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

Live streaming will be available from 1:30 AM on Monday (March 21).

Barcelona Red Hot

Expect a lot of goals in the El Clasico. Barcelona have scored 20 times in their last six La Liga matches, a remarkable turnaround considering they had only managed nine in their previous six.

Under new coach Xavi Hernandez, key to Barcelona's revival has been the integration of their new arrivals Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, plus veteran Dani Alves, who made a sensational return to the club aged 38.

Former Valencia CF striker Ferran, who signed for FC Barcelona in January after a year and a half with Manchester City, has made an emphatic return to Spain, scoring four goals and contributing three assists. He led Barca’s resounding 4-0 win over CA Osasuna last Sunday with two goals after scoring in the 2-1 win away to Elche CF the week before.

Another player who has proved clinical for FC Barcelona has been Aubameyang. The former Arsenal captain has proved an instant hit, banging in a hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Valencia CF in what was only his second league start. The Gabon striker followed that up with a goal against Napoli in the Europa League and strikes in the league wins over Athletic Club and CA Osasuna.

Real Madrid Confident

Real Madrid side is also in blistering form, riding high at the top of the La Liga table and flying in Europe too.

Real Madrid players celebrate after Vinicius Jr scored during La Liga match vs Mallorca on March 14. AP

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could not be in a more confident mood after their recent epic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Just like Barcelona, Real's attack is purring. Karim Benzema, who is in the peak of his career at age 34, is in insatiable form. After scoring a hat-trick against PSG, he will be particularly keen to do some damage against FC Barcelona after failing to get on the scoresheet in the victory back in October.

His partner in crime Vini Jr has not been as prolific but has been equally as crucial and knows how to set up Benzema or score himself. Barcelona will no doubt be spending a lot of their pre-match preparation working out how to stop the unpredictable Brazilian, who ran them ragged in their 3-2 win in the Spanish Super Cup in January.