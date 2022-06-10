Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Live Streaming Of PV Sindhu Vs Ratchanok Intanon: Where To Watch Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinal Match

Check match and live streaming details of PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon quarter-final at Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022.

PV Sindhu defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to enter the quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022. File photo

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:15 am

PV Sindhu faces Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinal of women’s singles at the Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 on Friday. It will be the 13th meeting between the two players overall. (More Badminton News)

PV Sindhu earned a hard-fought victory over Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on Thursday to enter the quarterfinals. She registered a 23-21, 20-22, 21-11 win over the Indonesian player in the second round. In the first round, PV Sindhu had bounced back to beat Denmark’s Line Christophersen 18-21, 21-15, 21-11.

On the other hand, Ratchanok Intanon defeated Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan in straight games in the first round before beating Kirsty Gilmour 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 to enter the quarter-final.

Notably, both PV Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon have faced each other a total of 12 times. Intanon has won eight of them, while Sindhu has won four. The two last met at the Uber Cup this year. Intanon won the match in three games.

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022?

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022 will be live telecast on Sports18 TV channel.

Where to get live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022?

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022 will be live-streamed on Voot.

When is PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022?

The PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022 wil take place on Friday and the expected start time is 03:30 PM (IST).

