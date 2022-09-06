Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Super Four: Watch PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match

Check match and telecast details of Asia Cup 2022, Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan - Date, time, venue, squads, head-to-head record, etc.

Afghanistan will eye their first T20I wick against Pakistan. Here's how to watch PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup cricket match live.
Afghanistan will eye their first T20I wick against Pakistan. Here's how to watch PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup cricket match live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 2:48 pm

Two-time champions Pakistan will look to win back-to-back Super Four matches and inch closer to the final of the Asia Cup 2022 when they meet Afghanistan on Wednesday. The PAK vs AFG match in Sharjah will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-ball-by commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in a penultimate-ball thriller in their first Super Four match. A win against Afghanistan will all put Babar Azam & Co. in a strong position to qualify for Sunday's final.

For Afghanistan, this is a must-win match. Mohammad Nabi & Co. lost to Sri Lanka in the first Super Four match by four wickets.

All four teams play each other once, and the two top teams meet in the final for the continental title.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match details

Match: Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan;
Date: September 7 (Wednesday), 2022;
Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM Local;
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup cricket match live?

The Asia Cup, Super Four match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani.

