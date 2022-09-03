SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan (40/0) Off To Strong Start Against Sri Lanka

Big Over Asitha Fernando continues. And a six to start. Rahmanullah Gurbaz dismisses the short ball over square leg boundary. New ball. And a couple off the next to midwicket. Gurbaz follows it up with a four, this time to past sweeper cover. A quick single. A dot, then an inside edge for a single for Hazratullah Zazai. 14 from the over. AFG - 40/0 (4)

Lucky Gurbaz Maheesh Theekshana continues. Rahmanullah Gurbaz takes a single off the first, then another. A dot, then Gurbaz launches the fourth for a six, over long-off. Then, a skier and the catch taken by Danushka Gunathilaka at long-off. Well. That's a six, instead. Flailing left foot touches the boundary cushion. A single to end the eventful over. AFG - 26/0 (3)

2nd Zazai Four Asitha Fernando, right-arm pacer, on. Hazratullah Zazai gets a streaky four off the fours, outside edge to third man boundary. Three dots, then another. AFG - 11/0 (2)

Zazai Four A dot, then Hazratullah Zazai hits the second ball for a four, over mid-off. Three singles, and a dot. AFG - 7/0 (1)

Match Starts Spin to start. Maheesh Theekshana on. Hazratullah Zazai to take the strike. His opening partner is Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Record Alert Sharjah Cricket Stadium is now the busiest cricket stadium in the world. Just overtook Sydney Cricket Ground with its 281st international cricket match.

Ready... Players and match officials are in the middle. Ahsan Raza and Gazi Sohel are the umpires. Anil Chaudhary is third umpire. National anthems first.

Jadeja Injury Alert India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He will undergo a knee surgery.

Playing XIs Sri Lanka are unchanged. One change for Afghanistan with Samiullah Shinwari in for Azmatullah Omarzai. Sri Lanka XI : Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. Afghanistan XI : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Toss Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Afghanistan.

Squads Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara. Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurba (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad.

A Recap Sri Lanka were bundled out for 105 with Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming 3/11 in a devastating new-ball spell. It was followed by tidy spells from spinners, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 38 off 29. Afghanistan chased down the target in 10.1 overs. Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out off 28) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) laid the foundation with an opening stand of 83.