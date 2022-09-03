SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan (40/0) Off To Strong Start Against Sri Lanka

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
Stage two of the Asia Cup 2022 starts tonight with a clash between five-time champions Sri Lanka and Afghanistan -- the first of the six Super Four matches. Afghanistan were the first to book a Super Four spot with league wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka had to do it the hard way, by overcoming Bangladesh in a thriller in the final Group A match. Now, it's a fresh start for both sides. A winning start, before meeting the favourites India and Pakistan, is what both sides need. Follow live cricket scores and updates of SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 match:
Asitha Fernando continues. And a six to start. Rahmanullah Gurbaz dismisses the short ball over square leg boundary. New ball. And a couple off the next to midwicket. Gurbaz follows it up with a four, this time to past sweeper cover. A quick single. A dot, then an inside edge for a single for Hazratullah Zazai. 14 from the over. AFG - 40/0 (4)
Maheesh Theekshana continues. Rahmanullah Gurbaz takes a single off the first, then another. A dot, then Gurbaz launches the fourth for a six, over long-off. Then, a skier and the catch taken by Danushka Gunathilaka at long-off. Well. That's a six, instead. Flailing left foot touches the boundary cushion. A single to end the eventful over. AFG - 26/0 (3)
Asitha Fernando, right-arm pacer, on. Hazratullah Zazai gets a streaky four off the fours, outside edge to third man boundary. Three dots, then another. AFG - 11/0 (2)
A dot, then Hazratullah Zazai hits the second ball for a four, over mid-off. Three singles, and a dot. AFG - 7/0 (1)
Spin to start. Maheesh Theekshana on. Hazratullah Zazai to take the strike. His opening partner is Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium is now the busiest cricket stadium in the world. Just overtook Sydney Cricket Ground with its 281st international cricket match.
Players and match officials are in the middle. Ahsan Raza and Gazi Sohel are the umpires. Anil Chaudhary is third umpire. National anthems first.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He will undergo a knee surgery.
Sri Lanka are unchanged. One change for Afghanistan with Samiullah Shinwari in for Azmatullah Omarzai.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurba (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad.
Sri Lanka were bundled out for 105 with Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming 3/11 in a devastating new-ball spell. It was followed by tidy spells from spinners, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 38 off 29. Afghanistan chased down the target in 10.1 overs. Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out off 28) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) laid the foundation with an opening stand of 83.
This is only the third T20I meeting between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. And it's 1-1 in the head-to-head record. Afghanistan will start favourites tonight, considering how they had dismantled Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. For Sri Lanka, that thrilling win against Bangladesh must have given confidence.
