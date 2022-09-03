Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Watch IND Vs PAK Super Four Match Live

India will aim to do a double over Pakistan when the arch-rivals meet for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. The India vs Pakistan highly-anticipated Super Four encounter will be seen live in India from 7:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The scorecard of India vs Pakistan Super Four tie can be found HERE while ball-by-ball commentary HERE. India began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a five-wicket thrashing of Pakistan in Group A with Hardik Pandya doing the star turn with both bat and ball.

If Hardik (3/35) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) applied brakes while bowling, it was the youngest of the Pandya brothers, who anchored the Indian innings with Ravindra Jadeja after the famed top-three failed to deliver last Sunday.

India will miss the services of Jadeja for the rest of the tournament after the all-rounder was ruled out with a knee injury. Rohit Sharma’s lack of runs at the top is a bit of concern for the team management while the consistent leaking of runs by young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will give head coach Rahul Dravid headache.

All eyes will once again be on former India captain Virat Kohli. The star batter scored almost a run-a-ball 35 against Pakistan before registering his 31st T20 fifty during their 40-run win against Hong Kong.

On the other hand, after India loss, Pakistan made a strong comeback with a 1550-run thrashing of minnows Hong Kong on Friday. In a do-or-die encounter in Sharjah, the Babar Azam-led side first put up 193/2, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (78 not out), Fakhar Zaman (53) and Khushdil Shah (35 not out).

In reply, Hong Kong batters just crumbled in front of spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz to be all out for just 38. Interestingly, none of the Hong Kong batters could score double digits and none of the Pakistan bowlers conceded in double digits.

Apart from Pakistan, India will also play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 6 and 8 respectively in Super Four stage. The top two teams after the Super Four stage will play in the final on September 11.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

Match: IND vs PAK, Super Four Match;

Date: September 4 (Sunday), 2022;

Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local;

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

India vs Pakistan, T20 Head-To-Head

India have met Pakistan only ten times since 2007 in T20s. India have won seven matches while Pakistan emerged victorious just twice. One game ended in a tie.

How To Watch India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Match In India?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match from 7:30 PM IST. DD Sports will also live telecast the Asia Cup 2022. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali