Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Third Round Match Live

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon 2022 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia. The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic’s win against 26-year-old Kokkinakis sets him up against Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 32 on Friday. The Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic third-round encounter will be telecast live. After losing to Rafael Nadal in the previous Grand Slam, Djokovic survived a scare in the opening round itself.

The Serbian, who was thrown out of Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, was made to roil hard before getting past South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in the first round. Against Kokkinakis, Djokovic had it easy.

On the other hand, Kecmanovic outwitted John Millman of Australia in a four-set thriller in his opening round before getting over Alejandro Tabilo on Chile. This will be Miomir Kecmanovic’s third meet with fellow Novak Djokovic.

Head-To-Head

Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic met twice before with the 20-time Grand Slam winner getting better of the opposition on both occasions. Djokovic’s both matches against Kecmanovic were at the Serbia Open in 2021 and 2022 editions.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, the third-round match between Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic;

Date: July 1, 2022;

Time: Yet To Be Announced

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.