Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Semifinal Match Live

Camron Norrie has met Novak Djokovic only once in his career. Get live streaming details of Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 semifinal.

Novak Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at the All England Club.
Novak Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at the All England Club.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:00 pm

After Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon 2022, top seed Novak Djokovic will be eying for glory as he prepares for a place in the final against Cameron Norrie on Friday. The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie semifinal clash will be telecast live in India. (More Tennis News)

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, was forced to pull out of the tournament before his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to a torn in his abdominal muscle. Nadal’s absence means Kyrgios is through to his maiden Grand Slam final and a chance for Djokovic to land his 21st major.

A Nadal win on Thursday would have meant a possible duel with Djokovic in the summit clash on July 10. Djokovic wasn’t allowed to compete at the Australian Open due to his non-vaccination status against COVID-19 while Nadal defeated the Serbian in the French Open quarterfinals.

The Serbian is on a 26-match winning streak at the All England Club and is seeking to equal Pete Sampras’ Wimbledon record of seven titles. Djokovic is also bidding to reach his 32nd Grand Slam singles final which will put him one ahead of Roger Federer.

Djokovic’s semifinal qualification wasn’t easy. Down by two sets initially, Djokovic worked his way to outclass the 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy by winning the next three at Centre Court, earning an 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon.

On the other hand, British Norrie defeated David Goffin of Spain in a five-set thriller to set up his second date with Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie Head-To-Head

Camron Norrie has met Novak Djokovic only once in his career with the latter winning quite comfortably. Djokovic defeated Norrie at 2021 ATP Finals Italy.

Novak Djokovic vs Camron Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, Semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner;

Date: July 8, 2022;

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Camron Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

