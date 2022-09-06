Live Streaming Of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event At Diamond League 2022, Grand Final - How To Watch Live

The golden boy of Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra will look to create further history when he competes in the men's javelin event at the Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich on Thursday. The event will be telecast live, and fans can also stream it online. (More Sports News)

The Diamond League 2022 season started with the Doha leg on May 13. The two-day Grand Final on September 8 and 9 is the 13th meeting, where champions in 32 track and field events will be crowned for one of the greatest prizes in world athletics.

Neeraj Chopra can become the first Indian to achieve such a feat. Again, he is the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field last year, and also became the first from the country to win the Diamond League meet title last week in Lausanne.

The 24-year-old from Haryana is currently in the fourth position in the overall standings, in "Road to the Final", with the top six qualifying for the season final. As of now. Here's the entry list:

Neeraj Chopra (India): SB - 89.94; PB - 89.94

Patriks Gailums (Latvia): SB - 83.65; PB - 83.65

Leandro Ramos (Portugal): SB - 84.78; PB - 84.78

Curtis Thompson (USA): SB - 87.70; BP - 87.70

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Rep.): SB - 90.88; PB - 90.88

Julian Webber (Germany): SB - 89.54; 89.54

* In metres.

Reigning World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada missed the ticket as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained in an assault earlier this month.

When is Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Diamond League is scheduled for Thursday (September 8).

What time does Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final start?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final is scheduled to start at 11:50 PM IST/8:20 PM local.

How to watch Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in India?

Diamond League 2022, Grand Final will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select (subscription required). Day 1 live coverage starts at 9:00 PM IST onwards; Day 2 at 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Where is the Diamond League 2022, Grand Final?

The Diamond League 2022, Grand Final will be held at the Zurich Letzigrund Stadium.

Recap of Neeraj Chopra's performance so far in 2022

After taking a deserved break, Neeraj Chopra returned to action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 14, where he claimed the silver medal with a personal best throw of 89.30m.

He improved the distance to 89.94 m in the Stockholm Diamond League, a throw that earned him a second-placed finish.

Chopra then claimed a historic silver medal at the World Championships in Oregon. But an injury forced him to pull out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He won the Lausanne leg of Diamond League 2022 with a throw of 89.09m, a feat which ensured his qualification for the season finale and also the 2023 World Championships.