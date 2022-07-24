World Athletics Championships 2022, Finals Live: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Eldhose Paul Chase History

Unlike other Sundays, the whole country will be awake on July 24 morning, welcoming new dawn for Indian athletics in Eugene, USA. And all eyes will be on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav in the men’s javelin event final, and triple jumper Eldhose Paul at the World Athletics Championships 2022. A serious medal contender, Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a stunning throw of 88.39m. Rohit Yadav booked his final place with a throw of 80.42m. The 12-man men’s javelin final will start at 7:05 AM IST. Eldhose Paul jumped a best of 16.68m during the qualification round to make it to the men's triple jump final. The men’s triple jump final starts at 6:30 AM IST. Get live coverage of the World Athletics Championships 2022 final at the Hayward Field here. (More Sports News)

Greetings

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene. It’s a big day in Indian athletics as three from the country have made it to the medal round. If Neeraj Chopra manages to win, he will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championships gold after Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93.