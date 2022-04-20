Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Watch MI Vs CSK Cricket Match Live

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won a combined nine Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. But after turgid starts to their respective IPL 2022 campaigns, the two most successful sides are staring at early elimination. That, however, should not make Thursday's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash in Mumbai a dull affair. After all, this fixture is IPL's own 'El Clasico,' for obvious reasons. The MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 will be telecast live on TV and fans can also stream it online.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Such is their plight that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have a combined 11 defeats in 12 matches this season so far. One fun fact though -- for the benefit of number crunching -- after the end of match 33 in IPL 2022, Mumbai and Chennai's combined win count this season will be two.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have so far lost all their six matches in IPL 2022. They have lost the first four/five matches in the previous editions, but a 0-6 is a new low. Can they revive the campaign? Surely, they can as witnessed in 2014. They lost the first five but still made the playoffs. But a defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday may well spell the end of their IPL 2022 campaign.

The same holds true for defending champions, Chennai Super Kings. They have won one and lost five in six outings. A defeat against Mumbai Indians will complicate matters for Chennai Super Kings as the fight to avoid elimination will only get intense. Their worst campaign was in 2020, when they lost six matches in 14 matches. How many can CSK win in their remaining eight matches?

Team News

Mumbai Indians : Captain Rohit Sharma's form remains their biggest concern. He has managed only 114 runs from six innings. A big knock from the Hitman can help turn things around for the five-time champions. Then what about Ishan Kishan, their most-expensive buy in IPL mega auction, Kieron Pollard, arguably their most experienced overseas player. But on the brighter side, the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are doing well.

Mumbai Indians' bowling is reduced to a one-man attack after a horrendous auction with Jasprit Bumrah shouldering taking the responsibility of both taking the wickets and restricting the runs or limiting the damage. Other bowlers have struggled, to say the least.

Chennai Super Kings : A new captain in star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and some good acquisition means that Chennai Super Kings were in for good times. But on-field results have been worryingly alarming. There are some individual sparks, like Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa's batting. But overall, their batters are blowing hot and cold.

On the bowling front, Dwayne Bravo remains their most potent weapon, and Maheesh Theekshana up to some extent. To revive their IPL 2022 campaign, they need others to stand up.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Head-to-head Record

Thursday's fixture will be the 33rd between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians lead Chennai Super Kings 19-13 in the head-to-head records.

How To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Cricket Match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 match 33 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Fans can stream the MI vs CSK clash live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Cricket Match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match is scheduled for 7:30 PM (local time) on Thursday (April 21).

Pitch And Venue

DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai has so far hosted 11 matches so far in IPL 2022. Teams batting first have won five of those matches. In the last match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defended 181/6 to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.

The pitches here are known for their sporting nature, offering equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. For evening matches, teams winning the toss prefer batting second considering the dew factor.

Likely XIs

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Chennai Super Kings : Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Squads

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.