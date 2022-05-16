Live Streaming Of MI Vs SRH, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday. While Mumbai, who are at the bottom spot in the table with six points from 12 games, are already out of playoff race, Hyderabad will aim to keep their slim chances of a top-four finish alive with a win.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the MI vs SRH live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai Indians: The biggest concern for Mumbai Indians has been the poor form of their openers. Both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have failed to provide good start to the team. Given that Suryakumar Yadav has already been ruled out of IPL 2022, MI’s batting unit needs to take more responsibility. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has been the find of the season for the side. On the other hand, the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians has improved. Jasprit Bumrah is back in form while Daniel Sams has also fared well for the side. Riley Meredith needs to be consistent with his performance while Kumar Kartikeya needs to be more economical.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma has been good as opener for SRH this season but he needs to convert his starts into big scores. However, the biggest concern at the top remains the poor form of Kane Williamson. Additionally, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholos Pooran have performed well for the side this season but they have been inconsistent. On the bowling front, Umran Malik is back in the groove, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan add more power to pace attack.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 17 matches against each other. MI have won 9 of them while SRH won 8. The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time this season.

VENUE AND PITCH

MI and SRH play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the recent two games at the venue, teams batting first have won. The surface offers help to both batters and bowlers.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik