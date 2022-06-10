Live Streaming Of Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen: Where To Watch Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinal Match

India’s rising star Lakshya Sen will be facing China’s Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinal of men’s singles at the Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 on Friday. It will be the second meeting between the two players. (More Badminton News)

Lakshya Sen defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 21-18, 21-15 on Thursday to enter the quarterfinals, while Tien Chen defeated Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven in straight games in the second round.

India’s Sen kicked off 2022 by winning the India Open title before he ended as runner-up at the German Open and also the All England Open Badminton Championships. On the other hand, his opponent Tien Chen lost in the semifinal match in England this year before making a first-round exit at Thailand Open.

Seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen would eye a revenge against third-seeded Chou Tien Chen on Friday as the Chinese player had defeated the Indian at the Thomas Cup in three games. 21-19, 13-21, 21-17 was the final scoreline.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men's singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022?

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men's singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022 will be live telecast on Sports18 TV channel.

Where to get live streaming of Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men's singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022?

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men's singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022 will be live-streamed on Voot.

When is Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men's singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men's singles quarter-final match of Indonesia Masters 2022 will take place on Friday and the expected start time is 12:10 PM (IST).