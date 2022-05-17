Live Streaming Of KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants face each other in a must-win game in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. While Kolkata are almost out of playoff race and even a win might not help their case, Lucknow would be needing the two points to keep alive their chances of top-two finish. Meanwhile, if LSG manage to win the game, they would not have to rely on other teams for a playoff berth.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the KKR vs LSG live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of IPL 2022, while his fellow opener Venkatesh Iyer’s poor form continues. However, the side would be glad with the performance of all-rounder Andre Russell alongside the batting of Sam Billings. Umesh Yadav made a good return from injury and Tim Southee too has been in good rhythm. While Sunil Narine continues his impressive bowling form, Varun Chakravarthy has also been good in the past two games.

Lucknow Super Giants: The side has suffered two back-to-back defeats and their over-reliance on KL Rahul is now backfiring. Rahul has failed in the past three games and his fellow opener Quinton de Kock has also met with the same fate. While Deepak Hooda has been among the consistent performers for the side, Ayush Badoni should contribute more with the bat. LSG should give proper batting opportunity to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. On the bowling front, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder have been good for the side but Mohsin Khan leaked runs in the last game. Ravi Bishnoi has been decent with the ball.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants faced each other on May 7 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune where LSG had defeated KKR by 75 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

KKR and LSG play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. In the recent five games at the venue, teams batting first have won four times. The surface offers help to both batters and bowlers. While bowlers get some swing at the start of the innings, they are the batters who enjoy once they get set at the crease.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan