KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Lucknow Super Giants (57/0) Off To A Good Start

50 For LSG 50 up for LSG in the eighth over with a boundary from KL Rahul off Varun Chakravarthy. Five more runs in the over. Meanwhile, KKR are still looking for the first breakthrough. LSG 57/0 (8)

Powerplay Two singles and a four from the final over before powerplay from Varun Chakravarthy. LSG 44/0 (6).

LSG Going Strong First six for KL Rahul. The skipper swings his bat, timing the ball well and it sails over deep backward square leg. He gets another four, thanks to a horrible bit of fielding from Tim Southee at covers. LSG 38/0 (5)

QDK Dropped DROPPED! Debutant Abhijeet Tomar puts down QDK off Umesh Yadav at fine-leg. Quinton goes for a pull, over deep mid-wicket, and gets a top edge. Tomar runs in from the boundary, and stretches in front only to see the ball bounce off his palm. Yadav is not happy. QDK finishes the over with a six. 22/0 (3)

Tidy Over A four and a single from QDK off Tim Southee as LSG take 6 runs from the over. LSG 14/0 (2)

Game On KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock open the batting for LSG. Umesh Yadav with a ball in hand for KKR. Yadav bangs short and QDK pulls. the ball sails past 'keeper to the fine leg boundary. LSG 8/0 (1)

Captains Speak Shreyas Iyer (KKR): This is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves. Let's do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane. KL Rahul (LSG): Last few games, it's been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. Three changes for us. Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni sit out for Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham.

Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Toss KL Rahul has won the toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bat first.

Team News Abhijeet Tomar gets his maiden KKR cap while Manan Vohra is making his LSG debut today.

Pitch Report The pitch is very flat and had a grass covering on it. Spinners will get help from this pitch. This is the last game at DY Patil Stadium in this IPL 2022 season. The two teams gearing up for the challenge ahead.#TATAIPL #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/BfDjTvONrh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2022

A Bit Of Pressure Despite being in an advantageous position in the IPL points table, KL Rahul admitted that Lucknow were under pressure after they lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals. KKR are coming off a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.