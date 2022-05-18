Wednesday, May 18, 2022
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Lucknow Super Giants (57/0) Off To A Good Start

It will be win or bust for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai today. Follow here live cricket scores of KKR vs LSG.

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Lucknow Super Giants (57/0) Off To A Good Start
A KKR win will spice up the race for IPL playoff spots. Get here live cricket scores of KKR vs LSG.

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:11 pm

Lucknow Super Giants (16 points from 13 matches) are a win away from sealing a berth in the IPL 2022 playoffs but they will be against Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points from 13 matches), who are expected to fire on all cylinders in their final round-robin match at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday evening. KKR have been unable find stability this season. They have used five opening combinations this season and there have been a lot of chopping and changing. However, the core of team led by Shreyas Iyer remains intact and KKR will bank on a match-winning show from Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and the unpredictable Sunil Narine. LSG have a relatively settled look. In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, Lucknow have a robust opening pair who would hold the key to this KKR vs LSG contest. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants. 

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Full Schedule

  • 18 May 2022 / 8:11 PM

    50 For LSG

    50 up for LSG in the eighth over with a boundary from KL Rahul off Varun Chakravarthy. Five more runs in the over. Meanwhile, KKR are still looking for the first breakthrough. LSG 57/0 (8)     

     

  • 18 May 2022 / 8:00 PM

    Powerplay

    Two singles and a four from the final over before powerplay from Varun Chakravarthy. LSG 44/0 (6).   

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:54 PM

    LSG Going Strong

    First six for KL Rahul. The skipper swings his bat, timing the ball well and it sails over deep backward square leg. He gets another four, thanks to a horrible bit of fielding from Tim Southee at covers. LSG 38/0 (5)

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:46 PM

    QDK Dropped

    DROPPED! Debutant Abhijeet Tomar puts down QDK off Umesh Yadav at fine-leg. Quinton goes for a pull, over deep mid-wicket, and gets a top edge. Tomar runs in from the boundary, and stretches in front only to see the ball bounce off his palm. Yadav is not happy. QDK finishes the over with a six. 22/0 (3)

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:41 PM

    Tidy Over

    A four and a single from QDK off Tim Southee as LSG take 6 runs from the over. LSG 14/0 (2)  

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:32 PM

    Game On

    KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock open the batting for LSG. Umesh Yadav with a ball in hand for KKR. Yadav bangs short and QDK pulls. the ball sails past 'keeper to the fine leg boundary. LSG 8/0 (1)  

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:10 PM

    Captains Speak

    Shreyas Iyer (KKR): This is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves. Let's do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane.

    KL Rahul (LSG): Last few games, it's been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. Three changes for us. Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni sit out for Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham.

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:07 PM

    Playing XIs

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    KL Rahul has won the toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bat first. 

  • 18 May 2022 / 7:01 PM

    Team News

    Abhijeet Tomar gets his maiden KKR cap while Manan Vohra is making his LSG debut today.

  • 18 May 2022 / 6:52 PM

    Pitch Report

    The pitch is very flat and had a grass covering on it. Spinners will get help from this pitch. This is the last game at DY Patil Stadium in this IPL 2022 season. 

  • 18 May 2022 / 6:28 PM

    A Bit Of Pressure 

    Despite being in an advantageous position in the IPL points table, KL Rahul admitted that Lucknow were under pressure after they lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals. KKR are coming off a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • 18 May 2022 / 6:28 PM

    Welcome To KKR Vs LSG 

    It's the last set of round-robin games for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The first-round match between the team ended in a 75-run victory for IPL debutants, Lucknow. Quinton de Kock scored a fifty while Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took three wickets each.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores IPL 2022 Playoffs Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer Nitish Rana Andre Russell Varun Chakravarthy; KL Rahul Marcus Stonis Jason Holder Avesh Khan Ajinkya Rahane
