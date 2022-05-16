Monday, May 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders Opener, Ruled Out Due To Injury - Report

Ajinkya Rahane had an underwhelming IPL 2022, scoring 133 runs across seven matches at an average of 19. His strike rate was 103.91.

IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders Opener, Ruled Out Due To Injury - Report
Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Ajinkya Rahane has suffered a hamstring injury. Twitter/@IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 May 2022 8:09 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2022 due to injury. He has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury which will force him to leave the tournament and move to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery.

PBKS vs DC BlogIPL Points Table | Full Schedule | Cricket News

Rahane pulled his hamstring while taking a run during KKR’s most recent IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that his side won by 54 runs.

Related stories

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals (67/2) Off To Flying Start Despite Losing Wickets

Lucknow Super Giants Under Pressure To Make IPL 2022 Playoffs, Admits KL Rahul

Talking about Rahane’s performance in IPL 2022, he had an underwhelming season, scoring 133 runs across seven matches at an average of 19. His strike rate was 103.91. He was picked by two-time champions KKR for INR 1 crore at IPL auctions 2022.

Ajinkya Rahane will leave KKR’s bio-bubble, reported Cricbuzz. It also stated that the latest injury will see the right-handed batsman missing India’s upcoming tour of England.

Talking about KKR in IPL 2022, the team's win over SRH kept their slim semi-final hopes alive. The win took them to sixth spot in IPL 2022 table with 12 points from 13 games. They play their next match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18 and even a win in that game would not be sufficient for them to qualify for the playoffs. Besides two points in their last league match, KKR need a lot of luck to finish in the top-four

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Ajinkya Rahane Kolkata Knight Riders
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read