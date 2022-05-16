IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders Opener, Ruled Out Due To Injury - Report

Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2022 due to injury. He has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury which will force him to leave the tournament and move to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery.

Rahane pulled his hamstring while taking a run during KKR’s most recent IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that his side won by 54 runs.

Talking about Rahane’s performance in IPL 2022, he had an underwhelming season, scoring 133 runs across seven matches at an average of 19. His strike rate was 103.91. He was picked by two-time champions KKR for INR 1 crore at IPL auctions 2022.

Ajinkya Rahane will leave KKR’s bio-bubble, reported Cricbuzz. It also stated that the latest injury will see the right-handed batsman missing India’s upcoming tour of England.

Talking about KKR in IPL 2022, the team's win over SRH kept their slim semi-final hopes alive. The win took them to sixth spot in IPL 2022 table with 12 points from 13 games. They play their next match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18 and even a win in that game would not be sufficient for them to qualify for the playoffs. Besides two points in their last league match, KKR need a lot of luck to finish in the top-four