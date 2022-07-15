Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Ireland have done it against South Africa and West Indies in the recent past. And they have done well so far to test New Zealand in the first two ODIs. Now, Ireland will eye a morale-boosting win against the Kiwis when the two teams meet in the third and final ODI at The Village, Dublin on Friday. The IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

The three-match ODI series started with a thrilling one-wicket win for New Zealand on Sunday. Chasing a target of 301 runs, the Kiwis needed 20 in the last over. Michael Bracewell hit Craig Young for 4,4,6,4,6 to seal the win. The 31-year-old then followed his 127 not out off 82 with another unbeaten knock, 42 off 40 in another tense chase.

For the hosts, Harry Tector and George Dockrell have played eye-catching knocks, but the Andrew Balbirnie-led side will need contributions from other batters to challenge a far superior side. The same goes for their bowlers. Can they do it today?

Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match details

Match : New Zealand's tour of Ireland 2022, third ODI cricket match;

Date : July 15 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 3:15 PM IST/10:45 AM local

Venue : The Village, Dublin (Malahide), Ireland.

The series is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand are currently fifth with 80 points from eight matches, while Ireland are ninth with 68 points from 20 matches. England lead the 13-team table with 125 points from 18 matches, and the Netherlands are at the bottom. They have 25 points from 16 outings.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI cricket match live?

In India, fans can live stream Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI on FanCode. In UK, the match can be watched on BT Sports Network. In New Zealand, the match is available live on Spark Sport.

Ireland vs New Zealand, ODI head-to-head record

Ireland and New Zealand have met six times in ODIs, and the Kiwis lead 6-0 in the head-to-head record. They first met in 2007, during the World Cup.

Playing XIs in the 2nd ODI

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

Squads

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume.