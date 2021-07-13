William Porterfield and Andy Balbirnie fifties went in vain as Ireland-South Africa’s first ODI was washed out due to rain. The two sides will meet again in the second ODI at the same venue - The Village, Dublin, Ireland, hoping that rains stay away. Both sides will be looking for crucial ICC World Cup Super League points. Ireland gave a good account of themselves despite being an outright minnows in front of more seasoned South Africa. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada picking up two wickets was the biggest positive from the match which ended in no result. Ireland have replaced Porterfield with Curtis Campher, While Anrich Nortje comes in for Lungi Ngidi. Catch live updates and cricket scores of the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa, being played in Dublin

3:00 PM IST: South Africa have made one change with Anrich Nortje coming into the side in place Lungi Ngidi, who has been rested.

Curtis Campher comes in place of William Porterfield in Ireland's playing XI.

Teams: Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

2:55 PM IST: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

