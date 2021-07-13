July 13, 2021
Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: SA Opt To Bowl First

Catch live updates and cricket scores of the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa, being played in Dublin

13 July 2021
Captains, Andy Balbirnie (left) of Ireland and Temba Bavuma (right) of South Africa. Catch the live cricket scores of 2nd ODI between Ireland and South Africa here
William Porterfield and Andy Balbirnie fifties went in vain as Ireland-South Africa’s first ODI was washed out due to rain. The two sides will meet again in the second ODI at the same venue - The Village, Dublin, Ireland, hoping that rains stay away. Both sides will be looking for crucial ICC World Cup Super League points. Ireland gave a good account of themselves despite being an outright minnows in front of more seasoned South Africa. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada picking up two wickets was the biggest positive from the match which ended in no result. Ireland have replaced Porterfield with  Curtis Campher, While Anrich Nortje comes in for Lungi Ngidi. Catch live updates and cricket scores of the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa, being played in Dublin

3:00 PM IST: South Africa have made one change with Anrich Nortje coming into the side in place Lungi Ngidi, who has been rested.
Curtis Campher comes in place of William Porterfield in Ireland's playing XI.
TeamsIreland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Curtis Campher
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

2:55 PM IST: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

