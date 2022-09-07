Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Live Streaming Of Inter Milan Vs Bayern Munich: Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Group C Match Live

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:04 pm

Italian giants Inter Milan play hosts to German champions Bayern Munich in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Group C match tonight. The group also has Barcelona and Victoria Plzen. (More Football News)

This is the so-called "group of death". And both Inter and Bayern will hope to start their respective campaigns on a confident note. Inter got past the group stages last season but lost to Liverpool in the last 16. Bayern made it to the quarter-finals, only to suffer a shock defeat against Villarreal.

Bayern Munich are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings, while Inter Milan are in eighth place in the Serie A table.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, head-to-head

The two teams have met seven times in European competitions. And the head-to-head record is 3-3, with one match ending in a draw.

Inter Milan famously defeated Bayern Munich in the 2009-10 Champions League final. Bayern though have a 100% away record against Inter in the continental tournament, winning three in three.

And Bayern are undefeated in their last ten outings against Italian sides, with the last defeat coming against Inter in March 2011.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, match details

Match: Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2022-23, Group C match;
Date: September 8 (Thursday), 2022;
Time: 12:30 AM IST; 21:00 PM Local;
Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Likely starting XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.
Manager: Simone Inzaghi.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Light, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane.
Manager: Julian Nagelsmann.

