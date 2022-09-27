Live Streaming Of India Vs South Africa, First T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA Cricket Match Live

After a comeback series win over Australia just a couple of days back, the Indian cricket team will face the South African test when both teams meet in the first of three T20Is in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. This will be India’s T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2022. (More Cricket News)

The India vs South Africa first T20I will be live telecast from 7:30 PM IST on all Star Sports Channels. The scorecard of India vs South Africa first T20I can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. After the T20I series, India and South Africa will play three ODIs too.

After their Asia Cup 2022 show, where they failed to make the final cut, India lost to Australia in the opening T20I in Mohali. However, the Men in Blue bounced back with back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Hyderabad.

While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul performed well on their days, the major area for concern has been the death bowling with Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar under severe criticism.

As far as the team news are concerned, yet to recover from COVID-19, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series, while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of the rested Pandya. Shami also missed the Australia series due to the virus.

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also out of the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the series. Umesh Yadav, who came in as Shami’s replacement against Australia, will continue in the South Africa series too.

On the other hand, the South African contingent had already arrived in India few days back and will be boosted by skipper Temba Bavuma’s return, who was out of the side for three months due to an elbow injury. Bavuma will lead the same squad in the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Rassie van der Dussen was the notable omission from the 15-member squad due to a fracture of his left index finger that he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester. He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover.

Twenty-two-year-old Tristan Stubbs received his maiden T20I World Cup call up following an impressive outing in the recent series against England. Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell.

Head-To-Head

India have played South Africa 20 time in T20Is, winning 11 of them. South Africa won eight while one game ended in no result.

How To Watch India Vs South Africa, First T20I Live?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of India vs South Africa T20I series starting on September 28. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will live telecast the India vs South Africa, first T20I. Live streaming of India vs South Africa, first T20I will be on Disney+ Hotstar App.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.