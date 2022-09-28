Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
IND Vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Scores: India Eye Winning Start Against South Africa

India lead South Africa 11-8 in the T20I head-to-head meetings. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the first IND vs SA, T20I being played in Thiruvananthapuram.

India and South Africa are meeting for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram. Follow live updates.
India and South Africa are meeting for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram. Follow live updates. File Photo

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 5:57 pm

Just four months after South Africa's tour of India, the Proteas are back for another round of slugfest in the sub-continent. This time though, both India and South Africa are in the final leg of preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. In June, the visitors raced to a 2-0 lead, forcing India to fight it out for a 2-2 draw with the decider eventually ending in a no result. Tonight, India and South Africa are meeting for the first time at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The venue has hosted only T20Is so far, with India winning (vs New Zealand in a truncated match in 2017) and losing one (vs West Indies in 2019) each.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.

