IND Vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Scores: India Eye Winning Start Against South Africa

Just four months after South Africa's tour of India, the Proteas are back for another round of slugfest in the sub-continent. This time though, both India and South Africa are in the final leg of preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. In June, the visitors raced to a 2-0 lead, forcing India to fight it out for a 2-2 draw with the decider eventually ending in a no result. Tonight, India and South Africa are meeting for the first time at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The venue has hosted only T20Is so far, with India winning (vs New Zealand in a truncated match in 2017) and losing one (vs West Indies in 2019) each.

Squads

India : Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.