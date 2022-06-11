After the humbling in Delhi, Indian national cricket team heads to Cuttack for the second T20I match against South Africa. India posted 211/4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday but ended up losing the series opener by seven wickets. (More Cricket News)

Now, Rishabh Pant & Co. have their task cut out - win or bust. The second IND vs SA T20I match will be telecast live. Match preview, including live streaming details, continues below:

India were chasing an outright record of 13 wins on the trot, but a free-wheeling South African side stopped the run at 12 - still a joint record for most consecutive wins along with Afghanistan and Romania.

What happened in Delhi

Asked to bat first, Indian batters dominated the Proteas bowlers on a flaccid top at a smallish ground with the top five hitting at least a couple of sixes each. But what followed later in the match was as disdainful as one could see in T20 cricket - the bat toying with the ball.

And the stars of the dismantling act were Rassie van der Dussen (75 off 46) and David Miller (64 off 31), who stitched together an unbeaten stand of 131 in just 64 balls. Both hit plenty of boundaries -- seven fours and five sixes for Rassie van der Dussen, and four fours and five sixes for David Miller. Those alone contributed 104 runs -- almost half of India's total.

It was India's first loss in a T20I match after posting 200-plus total, having successfully defended such scores in the previous 11 occasions. This was South Africa's highest successful chase in the format. For the record, the Proteas in 2015 chased down 200 against India.

Tricky Cuttack

But at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, the pitch may not be as batting friendly as other belters in India. In the previous two T20Is here, the highest score was 180/3 against Sri Lanka in 2017, which the hosts won by 93 runs.

In the second match, South Africa chased down India's 92 all out in 17.1 overs for a six-wicket win -- a small sample size to draw a meaningful conclusion but, still worthy of consideration.

India vs South Africa, head-to-head record

India still lead South Africa 9-7 in the T20I head-to-head record despite losing the last two outings. India last beat South Africa in a T20 game in 2019. At home, India have only won once in five matches against the Proteas.

Sunday's match will be India's 161st in the format, and they have a 104-52 win-loss record, with four no results. Of course, India were on a roll.

For South Africa, it will be their 149th T20I match. They have an 87-60 win-loss record, with one no result.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match details

Match : Second T20I match of South Africa's tour of India 2022;

Date : June 12 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/local;

Venue : Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

How to watch India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I cricket match?

The second India vs South Africa, T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND vs SA will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Playing XIs in the IND vs SA, 1st T20I match

India : Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa : Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

With ICC T20 World Cup around the corner, both the teams are sure to try out many combinations as possible. Expect changes in their respective playing XIs.

Squads

India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.