Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
IND Vs SA, T20 Series: India Chase Massive Record - Stats Preview

This Delhi T20I on June 9 will be the 16th meeting between India and South Africa. India lead the head-to-head record 9-6.

IND Vs SA, T20 Series: India Chase Massive Record - Stats Preview
India have won one and lost three against South Africa in four T20is at home. File Photo

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:59 pm

India will set a new record for most successive victories in Twenty-20 Internationals if they beat South Africa in the first Twenty-20 International match of the five-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday (June 9). (More Cricket News)

The victory in the first Twenty-20 International match will be India’s 13th successive in the shorter version of the game.

India equalled the record of 12 successive Twenty-20 Internationals by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final match of the Twenty-20 International match series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on February 27. Afghanistan and Romania also won the same numbers of successive Twenty-20 Internationals before India.

This day/night encounter will be the 16th between the two teams and fifth in India. India have won nine and lost six in 15 previous Twenty-20 matches against South Africa.

The Proteas have won three and lost one in four Twenty-20 Internationals against India in India. They have won two and lost three in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played against India.

South Africa has played two Twenty-20 Internationals series in India. The first one took place in October, 2015. South Africa clinched the series 2-0 after beating India in both the matches in Dharamsala and Cuttack respectively. The third one, which was scheduled to happen in Kolkata was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The second Twenty-20 Internationals series took place in September, 2018. This series ended in a 1-1 draw. The first Twenty-20 International was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the second Twenty-20 International in Mohali, India clinched a seven-wicket win against South Africa. In the third and final Twenty-20 International in Bengaluru, South Africa beat the host by nine wickets to level the series.

PERFORMANCE IN TWENTY-20 CRICKET
(Team - P - W - L - T - N/R - Success%)

India - 159 - 101 - 51 - 3 - 4 - 65.42;
South Africa - 147 - 85 - 60 - 1 - 1 - 56.50;
Ind vs SA - 15 - 9 - 6 - 0 - 0 - 60.00

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 203/5 in 20 overs at Johannesburg on 18-02-2018;
South Africa: 219/4 in 20 overs at Johannesburg on 30-03-2012.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 92 all out in 17.2 overs at Cuttack on 05-10-2015;
South Africa: 116/9 in 20 overs at Durban on 20-09-2007.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 106 by Rohit Sharma at Dharamsala on 02-10-2015;
South Africa: 79 not out by Quinton de Kock at Bengaluru on 22-09-2019.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 5/24 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Johannesburg on 18-02-2018;
South Africa: 3/12 by Albie Morkel at Cuttack on 05-10-2015

