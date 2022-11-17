After yet another ICC T20 World Cup disaster, it is time to hit the reset button. India’s tour of New Zealand begins on 18th November and ends on 30th November. India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs with the first T20 taking place on 18th November in Wellington. The Indian team has already traveled to the island nation and is ready to start afresh after the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik have been rested for the series. IPL 2022 winner and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will debut as Indian team captain. In fact, Indian team coach Rahul Dravid has also been rested for this tour and stand-in coach VVS Laxman has traveled with the squad.

The Indian squad also features the likes of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav who will be the core of the side. The last time India traveled to New Zealand for a series was back in 2020 and back then the Indians clean swept the series 5-0. Pandya’s side will be hoping to repeat a similar type of performance and give Indian fans some joy after the recent heartbreak.

The hosts have not made any big squad changes with Kane Williamson continuing to lead the Kiwis in the T20Is and ODIs. Martin Guptill and Trent Boult has been left out of the squad for white ball games.

The 2nd T20 is scheduled on 20th November at Bay Oval and the 3rd T20 is to be played on 22nd November in Napier.

When and Where to Watch New Zealand Vs India, 1st T20 Live

In India, viewers will be able to catch the live action on Doordarshan Sports for Live TV broadcast. As part of the telecast deal, Amazon’s Prime Video will have exclusive streaming rights and viewers can catch all the live action on Prime Video App. Coverage for the game will begin from 11 AM on Prime Video. Viewers will have to buy Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live.

Viewers on Prime Video can also access highlights and clips of key moments from the games on the app shortly after each match ends. To catch live action, Prime members can go to the Prime Video on their devices and will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for “New Zealand Cricket” in the search bar.

Live action and commentary will be available in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. Ravi Shastri, Simon Doull, Harsha Bhogle, Murli Kartik and Anjum Chopra will be the English commentators.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.