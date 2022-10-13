Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: How To Watch India Vs Morocco Football Match Live

Here are the streaming details for the India vs Morocco game for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Indian girls will be looking to put up a performance against Morocco.
Indian girls will be looking to put up a performance against Morocco. Twitter

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 9:22 pm

Indian girls were thrashed 8-0 to the USA in their opening FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 game. Head coach Thomas Dennerby said that the Indian team can do better than the disappointing performance against USA and said the players were nervous at the big occasion as they were playing their first World Cup match.

They play against Morocco here on Friday. The African side had lost 0-1 to title contenders Brazil in another match on Tuesday. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals. 

Here are the streaming details for India vs Morocco, FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup

When and where the India vs Morocco match kicks-off?

The India vs Morocco FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match kicks-off at 8:00 PM IST, October 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Where to watch India vs Morocco match on TV?

The India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where can you Live stream India vs Morocco match?

You can watch it Live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.
(With Inputs from PTI)

