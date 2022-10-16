Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: How To Watch India Vs Brazil Football Match Live

After back-to-back losses against USA and Morocco, hosts India will look to finish with atleast a point from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 when they face Brazil in their final Group A game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (More Football News)

The India vs Brazil encounter can be seen live on Sports18 channels in India from 8 PM IST. India conceded three goals in the second half to suffer a humiliating 0-3 defeat to Morocco to crash out of the tournament.

After keeping their rivals at bay till the half time, India conceded thrice after the break in front of a strong crowd at the Kalinga Stadium. Before the loss to Morocco, India were thrashed 8-0 by the USA in their opener.

On Friday, the Young Tigresses displayed a fighting spirit against Morocco and dished out a strong performance at the back as well as in the middle of the field. Melody Chanu was at her best under the bar for India. If it was not her brilliant saves the scoreline could have been different for India.

Having said that, the likes of Anita Kumari, Naketa and Neha are themselves to blame for squandering chances that came their way. On the other hand, Brazil’s quarterfinal qualification chances depend of the result of their match against India.

The Samba girls eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Morocco in their opener before playing out a hard-fought 1-1 win against USA in their second game. Jhonson and Carol are the only scorers for Brazil in this tournament so far and they would like to fancy their chances against the hosts.

Group A Qualification Scenario

As things stand in Group A, it’s a three-way battle. Both Brazil and USA are locked at three points each with the latter taking the top spot due to better goal difference. Morocco are third with three points. All three teams have played two games each so far.

If Brazil and USA win their respective matches, both teams will advance. Morocco need a win to qualify for the next stage while a draw would be enough for USA to enter last eight.

When And Where To Watch India vs Brazil, At FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live?

Sports 18 has the broadcast rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel will live broadcast India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 encounter. Live streaming of India vs Brazil match will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Brazil: Leilane, Myka, Guta, Kedima, Ana Julia, Juju, Aline, Carol, Gabi Berchon, Lara, Alice, Grazy, Dudinha, Rebeca, Jhonson, Rhaissa, Luana Gusmao, Elu, Aninha, Ana Flavia, Mari.