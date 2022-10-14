IND Vs MAR, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Scores: India, Morocco Eye First Goal

33' - India 0-0 Morocco Melody Chanu keeps Morocco at bay again. Zouhir aims the bottom corner of the net but Chanu was at the right place at the right time to avert the danger.

30' - India 0-0 Morocco India have so far looked good against Morocco. The hosts are have created few chances but failed to convert them. 30’ End to end action at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, but both teams are yet to open the scoresheet.



🇮🇳 0-0 🇲🇦

26' - India 0-0 Morocco Nitu, the saviour as she heads away a free kick from the right flank.

20' - India 0-0 Morocco India Survive! Morocco captain Zouhir shoots on rebound through El Madai Doha, but hits the bar. No damage done.

14' - India 0-0 Morocco Samya in action again. She shoots from outside the box but the ball goes striaght at the hands of Melody Chanu.

11' - India 0-0 Morocco Free kick for India about 40 yards away. Neha shoots it wide. Scores remain same.

8' - India 0-0 Morocco Brilliant play by Anita Kumar as she dribbles into the box, tries to square it, but Morocco defenders are alert enough to clear the danger.

3' - India 0-0 Morocco Morocco attack from the start. Samya Masnaoui takes a long range shot from the left flank but it goes straight into the hands of India goalkeeper Melody Chanu.

Morocco Starting XI Morocco's Starting XI vs IND: Wissal Titah (GK), El Assaoui, El Ghazouani, Nadia Bennasou, Hajar Said, Doha el Madani, Samya Masnaoui, Dania Boussatta, Djennah Cherif, Mina el Hamzaoui, Yasmine Zouhair Substitutes: Louisa Derbali (GK), Hiba Karami, Lina Nabila Aich, Kenza Laksiri, Dania Mrabti, Kamilia et Tayyeby, Houda Elmestour, Ameerah Jo Maamry, Ambre Basser-Drunet, Iman El Hannachi

Dennerby Makes 3 Changes India's Starting XI Vs MAR: Melody Chanu (GK), Naketa, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon (C), Kajal, Kajol d'Souza, Babina Devi Lisham, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda, Neha, Anita Kumari Substitutes: Monalisha (GK), Anjali Munda (GK), Varshika, Purnima Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Lavanya Upadhyay, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Sudha Anita Tirkey, Rejiya Devi Laishram

India, Morocco Out Of Reckoning Title contenders Brazil and the USA played out a 1-1 draw in a fast-paced Group A match as both teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Friday. Both the goals were scored in the first half, in the space of four minutes. Nicollette Kiorpes gave USA the lead in the 33rd minute but Carol restored parity in the 37th minute. The draw meant that both hosts India and Morocco, who face each other later in the day, were out of reckoning for a quarterfinal berth. Both Brazil and the USA have four points after their respective wins against Morocco and India. Who tops Group A will be decided on Monday when India face Brazil and the USA take on Morocco.

Fans Get Ready For IND Vs MAR School kids getting ready to enjoy some wonderful football and cheer for their favourite team at Kalinga Stadium.

Brazil Hold USA 𝘼𝙣 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙣-𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧 ⌛



The referee blows her whistle and ends another nail-biting game.



Both teams end their match with a draw 🤝



FT: BRA 🇧🇷 1-1 🇺🇲 USA#U17WWC #BRAvsUSA #KickOffTheDream #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/WbkRf6LUZE — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 14, 2022

Knockout Chances Thomas Dennerby has earlier stated that India are eyeing a quarterfinal berth. Although the odds are heavily stacked against India, a win for the hosts will give them a glimmer of hope to make it to the last eight.