IND Vs MAR, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Scores: India, Morocco Eye First Goal

India were thrashed 0-8 by USA in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 opener. Follow IND U-17 vs MAR U-17 live.
Equal opportunities for women need to be supported by a number of policy measures, including creation of jobs, better infrastructure, safety and security and access to childcare facilities. The aggressive push for privatisation without an integrated policy for women’s employment is self-defeating.
The major thrust to privatisation arrived in the era of neoliberalism in the 1980s, and soon a policy argument emerged that saw privatisation a necessary step to strengthen the economy. It was perhaps a political tool to entrench capital into various economies and make their return to government regulation difficult.
The dictum that ‘government should not be in business’ is fine, but while giving a push to privatisation the government should also fulfill its primary responsibility toward citizens: ensure its citizens are provided an environment that enables them to achieve their full potential. In his enlightening piece on the phenomenon, Partha Mukhopadhyay tells us why it is necessary.
There is widespread disenchantment with and disdain for government schools not only among affluent or middle-class people but also among poorer people, who feel an English-medium education would help their children’s career prospects. But English-medium schools fail to provide quality education.
The government is like the millstone that hurts PSUs. Its demand for dividends is unrelenting and the pressure on PSUs to go beyond their primary task to serve the fanciful projects of the government increases by the day. Diversification and consolidation based on their business logic are denied. Interference has reached a truly dysfunctional level that threatens to undermine the organisations of even worthy PSUs like NTPC and ISRO, says Sebastian Morris.
After a humiliating 0-8 thrashing against USA in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 opener, hosts India will be looking to get first points in the tournament when they face Morocco at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The Thomas Dennerby-coached side looked clueless against USA as the Americans were 5-0 up in the half-time itself. On the other hand, Morocco showed tremendous resilience against a formidable Brazil and conceded just once. The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 encounter will start on 8 PM IST. Follow IND vs MAR live.
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 | Football News
Melody Chanu keeps Morocco at bay again. Zouhir aims the bottom corner of the net but Chanu was at the right place at the right time to avert the danger.
India have so far looked good against Morocco. The hosts are have created few chances but failed to convert them.
30’ End to end action at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, but both teams are yet to open the scoresheet.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022
Watch the match LIVE on @Sports18 📺
🇮🇳 0-0 🇲🇦#INDMAR ⚔️ #U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/sarTu1Oxso
Nitu, the saviour as she heads away a free kick from the right flank.
India Survive! Morocco captain Zouhir shoots on rebound through El Madai Doha, but hits the bar. No damage done.
Samya in action again. She shoots from outside the box but the ball goes striaght at the hands of Melody Chanu.
Free kick for India about 40 yards away. Neha shoots it wide. Scores remain same.
Brilliant play by Anita Kumar as she dribbles into the box, tries to square it, but Morocco defenders are alert enough to clear the danger.
Morocco attack from the start. Samya Masnaoui takes a long range shot from the left flank but it goes straight into the hands of India goalkeeper Melody Chanu.
Morocco's Starting XI vs IND: Wissal Titah (GK), El Assaoui, El Ghazouani, Nadia Bennasou, Hajar Said, Doha el Madani, Samya Masnaoui, Dania Boussatta, Djennah Cherif, Mina el Hamzaoui, Yasmine Zouhair
Substitutes: Louisa Derbali (GK), Hiba Karami, Lina Nabila Aich, Kenza Laksiri, Dania Mrabti, Kamilia et Tayyeby, Houda Elmestour, Ameerah Jo Maamry, Ambre Basser-Drunet, Iman El Hannachi
India's Starting XI Vs MAR: Melody Chanu (GK), Naketa, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon (C), Kajal, Kajol d'Souza, Babina Devi Lisham, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda, Neha, Anita Kumari
Substitutes: Monalisha (GK), Anjali Munda (GK), Varshika, Purnima Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Lavanya Upadhyay, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Sudha Anita Tirkey, Rejiya Devi Laishram
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#INDMAR ⚔️ #U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ADaRDuglkV— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022
Title contenders Brazil and the USA played out a 1-1 draw in a fast-paced Group A match as both teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Friday. Both the goals were scored in the first half, in the space of four minutes. Nicollette Kiorpes gave USA the lead in the 33rd minute but Carol restored parity in the 37th minute. The draw meant that both hosts India and Morocco, who face each other later in the day, were out of reckoning for a quarterfinal berth. Both Brazil and the USA have four points after their respective wins against Morocco and India. Who tops Group A will be decided on Monday when India face Brazil and the USA take on Morocco.
🗣️ Head Coach Thomas Dennerby: "We have to show the right attitude today" 💪🏼#INDMAR ⚔️#U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eFP6ItSBUw— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022
School kids getting ready to enjoy some wonderful football ⚽ and cheer for their favourite team at #KalingaStadium.🏟️#KickOffTheDream #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/sUYnUQGcN9— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 14, 2022
𝘼𝙣 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙣-𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧 ⌛— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 14, 2022
The referee blows her whistle and ends another nail-biting game.
Both teams end their match with a draw 🤝
FT: BRA 🇧🇷 1-1 🇺🇲 USA#U17WWC #BRAvsUSA #KickOffTheDream #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/WbkRf6LUZE
Learning the local language. 😌👏 @NGSuper_Falcons | #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/3PBoSA9Qwb— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 14, 2022
No. Stopping. That! 🚀— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 14, 2022
Four goals and three points for @NGSuper_Falcons! #U17WWC | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/mtrA33G8Lw
The Young Tigresses 🐯 have arrived at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 🤩#INDMAR ⚔️ #U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kSqjIb6dLR— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022
Thomas Dennerby has earlier stated that India are eyeing a quarterfinal berth. Although the odds are heavily stacked against India, a win for the hosts will give them a glimmer of hope to make it to the last eight.
Hello and welcome to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for the Group A match between India and Morocco.
The battle field is ready 🏟️🏟️#INDMAR ⚔️ #U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3fcxRl7n1g— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 14, 2022
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans