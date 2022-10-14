Friday, Oct 14, 2022
IND Vs MAR, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Scores: India, Morocco Eye First Goal

India were thrashed 0-8 by USA in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 opener. Follow IND U-17 vs MAR U-17 live.

Indian goalkeepers during a training session ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup tie vs Morocco.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:40 pm

After a humiliating 0-8 thrashing against USA in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 opener, hosts India will be looking to get first points in the tournament when they face Morocco at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The Thomas Dennerby-coached side looked clueless against USA as the Americans were 5-0 up in the half-time itself. On the other hand, Morocco showed tremendous resilience against a formidable Brazil and conceded just once. The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 encounter will start on 8 PM IST. Follow IND vs MAR live.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 | Football News

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:39 PM

    33' - India 0-0 Morocco

    Melody Chanu keeps Morocco at bay again. Zouhir aims the bottom corner of the net but Chanu was at the right place at the right time to avert the danger. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:35 PM

    30' - India 0-0 Morocco

    India have so far looked good against Morocco. The hosts are have created few chances but failed to convert them. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:31 PM

    26' - India 0-0 Morocco

    Nitu, the saviour as she heads away a free kick from the right flank. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:27 PM

    20' - India 0-0 Morocco

    India Survive! Morocco captain Zouhir shoots on rebound through El Madai Doha, but hits the bar. No damage done. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:18 PM

    14' - India 0-0 Morocco

    Samya in action again. She shoots from outside the box but the ball goes striaght at the hands of Melody Chanu. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:17 PM

    11' - India 0-0 Morocco

    Free kick for India about 40 yards away. Neha shoots it wide. Scores remain same. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:12 PM

    8' - India 0-0 Morocco

    Brilliant play by Anita Kumar as she dribbles into the box, tries to square it, but Morocco defenders are alert enough to clear the danger. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:08 PM

    3' - India 0-0 Morocco

    Morocco attack from the start. Samya Masnaoui takes a long range shot from the left flank but it goes straight into the hands of India goalkeeper Melody Chanu. 

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:04 PM

    Morocco Starting XI

    Morocco's Starting XI vs IND: Wissal Titah (GK), El Assaoui, El Ghazouani, Nadia Bennasou, Hajar Said, Doha el Madani, Samya Masnaoui, Dania Boussatta, Djennah Cherif, Mina el Hamzaoui, Yasmine Zouhair

    Substitutes: Louisa Derbali (GK), Hiba Karami, Lina Nabila Aich, Kenza Laksiri, Dania Mrabti, Kamilia et Tayyeby, Houda Elmestour, Ameerah Jo Maamry, Ambre Basser-Drunet, Iman El Hannachi

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 8:03 PM

    Dennerby Makes 3 Changes

    India's Starting XI Vs MAR: Melody Chanu (GK), Naketa, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon (C), Kajal, Kajol d'Souza, Babina Devi Lisham, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda, Neha, Anita Kumari

    Substitutes: Monalisha (GK), Anjali Munda (GK), Varshika, Purnima Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Lavanya Upadhyay, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Sudha Anita Tirkey, Rejiya Devi Laishram

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:51 PM

    All Set For IND Vs MAR

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:40 PM

    India, Morocco Out Of Reckoning

    Title contenders Brazil and the USA played out a 1-1 draw in a fast-paced Group A match as both teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Friday. Both the goals were scored in the first half, in the space of four minutes. Nicollette Kiorpes gave USA the lead in the 33rd minute but Carol restored parity in the 37th minute. The draw meant that both hosts India and Morocco, who face each other later in the day, were out of reckoning for a quarterfinal berth. Both Brazil and the USA have four points after their respective wins against Morocco and India. Who tops Group A will be decided on Monday when India face Brazil and the USA take on Morocco.

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:37 PM

    What Did Thomas Dennerby Say?

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:33 PM

    Fans Get Ready For IND Vs MAR

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:32 PM

    Brazil Hold USA

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:11 PM

    Nigeria's Hindi Lessons

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:10 PM

    Nigeria Beat New Zealand

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:07 PM

    Girls In The House

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:03 PM

    Knockout Chances

    Thomas Dennerby has earlier stated that India are eyeing a quarterfinal berth. Although the odds are heavily stacked against India, a win for the hosts will give them a glimmer of hope to make it to the last eight.

  • 14 Oct 2022 / 7:03 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for the Group A match between India and Morocco.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 India National Women's Football Team Morocco National Women's Football Team Thomas Dennerby Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar
