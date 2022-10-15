Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: How To Watch Liverpool FC Vs Manchester City FC Football Match Live

Liverpool Football Club host reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds who are 13 points behind Guardiola's men and 14 behind league-leaders, Arsenal. Another defeat on Sunday could spell doom for Klopp's side to finish in the top-half of the table.



As for Manchester City, they're favourites to win the league this season too with the in-form Erling Haaland scoring goals for fun. (More Football News)

Guardiola has only managed one win at Anfield since taking charge of City in 2016 — a 4-1 victory in 2021 with no fans allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Liverpool beat City 3-1 in the Community Shield in August and also won 3-2 in last season’s FA Cup semifinals.

Team News:

Liverpool's Scottish left-back Andy Robertson could return to first-team action after making a cameo appearance in the midweek against Rangers.

Curtis Jones could feature as well but the ones who will miss out are Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City's long-term absentees are Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

John Stones misses out as well due to a hamstring injury.

Here are the streaming details for the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2022-23 Football match:

Which channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

