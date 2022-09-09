Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of England Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Watch ENG-W Vs IND-W Cricket Match Live

India women have played England women 23 time having won just six games. Get live streaming details of ENG-W vs IND-W.

Harmanpreet Kaur discusses a point with teammates ahead of first T20I against England.
Harmanpreet Kaur discusses a point with teammates ahead of first T20I against England. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 7:56 pm

The focus will be on the Indian women team's finishing woes with the bat when they take on England in the first of the three T20Is on Friday. The England women vs India Women first T20I can been seen live in India from 11:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The England women vs India women live scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. After the loss in the final of the Commonwealth Games to Australia, India's second wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia was axed at the expense of some bold inclusions in uncapped Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha, both power-hitters.

Maharashtra batter Navgire, who plays for Nagaland, hogged the limelight with her record 162 not out against Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior T20 Trophy earlier this year, after which she was roped in by the Velocity squad for the T20 Challenge.

Navgire showed her power-hitting abilities by smashing the fastest fifty in the T20 Challenge in May, and it remains to be seen if she is picked ahead of her senior teammate Hemalatha, who makes a comeback after two years and is part of both the T20 and ODI squads.

The three-match ODIs, which will be veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's swansong, will follow the three T20Is. For England this will be a chance to redeem themselves after returning empty-handed from the CWG. England lost to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-offs.

The hosts will have their task cut out with regular skipper Heather Knight recovering after a hip surgery. In Knight’s absence, Nat Sciver was appointed skipper but she too has pulled out citing ‘mental fatigue’. Katherine Brunt was also rested for the series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will lead the side in Sciver’s absence and the onus will be on the England youngsters to make a mark ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. Having made her Test and ODI debut earlier this year, seamer Lauren Bell is set for her maiden T20I appearance.

Bell will be joining the young seam duo of Freya Kemp and Issy Wong, who will have the big task to stop the Indian power-hitters.

Related stories

India Women's Tour Of England: Lauren Bell Gets Maiden Call-up, Katherine Brunt Rested

India Women's England Tour: Jhulan Goswami Back In ODI Squad, Uncapped Kiran Navgire Picked For T20Is

India Women Beat England Women In Thriller To Enter Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Final

Head-To-Head

India women have played England women 23 time having won just six games. England have won 17 times when both teams met each other.

When And Where To Watch ENG-W vs IND-W First T20 Live In India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of India women’s tour of England 2022. The England women vs India women first T20I will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of ENG-W vs IND-W first T20I will be on Sony LIV app.    

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk) and Kiran Prabhu Navgire.

England: Amy Jones (capt and wk) Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Women’s Cricket Team England National Women's Cricket Team Live Streaming Jhulan Goswami Harmanpreet Kaur Yastika Bhatia Kiran Prabhu Navgire Dayalan Hemalatha Heather Knight Natalie Sciver Katherine Brunt Amy Jones
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read