Live Streaming Of England Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Watch ENG-W Vs IND-W Cricket Match Live

The focus will be on the Indian women team's finishing woes with the bat when they take on England in the first of the three T20Is on Friday. The England women vs India Women first T20I can been seen live in India from 11:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The England women vs India women live scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. After the loss in the final of the Commonwealth Games to Australia, India's second wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia was axed at the expense of some bold inclusions in uncapped Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha, both power-hitters.

Maharashtra batter Navgire, who plays for Nagaland, hogged the limelight with her record 162 not out against Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior T20 Trophy earlier this year, after which she was roped in by the Velocity squad for the T20 Challenge.

Navgire showed her power-hitting abilities by smashing the fastest fifty in the T20 Challenge in May, and it remains to be seen if she is picked ahead of her senior teammate Hemalatha, who makes a comeback after two years and is part of both the T20 and ODI squads.

The three-match ODIs, which will be veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's swansong, will follow the three T20Is. For England this will be a chance to redeem themselves after returning empty-handed from the CWG. England lost to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-offs.

The hosts will have their task cut out with regular skipper Heather Knight recovering after a hip surgery. In Knight’s absence, Nat Sciver was appointed skipper but she too has pulled out citing ‘mental fatigue’. Katherine Brunt was also rested for the series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will lead the side in Sciver’s absence and the onus will be on the England youngsters to make a mark ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. Having made her Test and ODI debut earlier this year, seamer Lauren Bell is set for her maiden T20I appearance.

Bell will be joining the young seam duo of Freya Kemp and Issy Wong, who will have the big task to stop the Indian power-hitters.

Head-To-Head

India women have played England women 23 time having won just six games. England have won 17 times when both teams met each other.

When And Where To Watch ENG-W vs IND-W First T20 Live In India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of India women’s tour of England 2022. The England women vs India women first T20I will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of ENG-W vs IND-W first T20I will be on Sony LIV app.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk) and Kiran Prabhu Navgire.

England: Amy Jones (capt and wk) Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.