Live Streaming Of England Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Watch ENG Vs HUN, Group A3 Match Live

England, one of the pre-tournament favourites, are yet to win a match in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign. Three matches so far in the Group A3, and one goal to boast of. That's how poor Gareth Southgate's men are. And on Tuesday night, they host bitter rivals Hungary in a fixture which can be best described as 'banana skin' for Three Lions. In fact, they have had a slippery outing in Budapest. Don't miss this crucial ENG vs HUN match. (More Football News)

England were stunned by Hungary in their campaign opener at the iconic Puskas Arena. Excluding penalty shootouts, it was England’s first defeat in 23 matches. Also, the last time England lost to Hungary was at the 1962 World Cup.

To compound their woes, England then played out a 1-1 draw with old enemies Germany, salvaged by a penalty conversion from milestone man Harry Kane. It was followed by a goalless draw with Italy in a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2020 final. Now, England (5th), the highest-ranked side in the group are staring at relegation from League A.

In contrast, Hungary (40th), the lowest-ranked side in this 'group of death,' have been resolute so far. Marco Rossi's Magyars are second, with four points. They shared the spoils with Germany but lost to Italy 1-2 in their last outing. But with a favourable result in Monchengladbach between Germany and Italy, Hungary can go top of the table with a win in Wolverhampton.

Football match details of England Vs Hungary

Match : UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 match between England and Hungary;

Date : June 15 (Wednesday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Tuesday);

Venue : Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

How to watch England vs Hungary football match

England vs Hungary football match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the ENG vs HUN match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

To check global TV listing, click HERE.

England Vs Hungary, head-to-head record

England lead Hungary 16-6 in the head-to-head record with three other matches ending in draws. England, who were unbeaten in 15 matches (12 wins and three draws) against Hungary lost in the first leg earlier this month.

Likely starting XIs for England vs Hungary

England : Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier; Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane.