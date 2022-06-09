Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Defending champions France face Austria in their third game of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Saturday (IST). While Austria hold the second spot in Group 1 of League A with a win and a loss to their credit, France are just a spot below them with one loss and one draw. (More Football News)

Les Blues were handed a shock 2-1 defeat by Denmark in their campaign opener this season while in the second game, they squandered their lead and were held to a 1-1 draw by Croatia. On the other hand, Ralf Rangnick’s men, who were promoted from League B, defeated Croatia 3-0 before losing 2-1 to Denmark in the next game.

Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Austria vs France, Group A1

Date: June 11 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Friday)

Venue: Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

How to watch Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League match

Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 23 matches against each other. France have won 12 of them, while Austria have won nine. Two games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams last met in 2009 and France won the game 3-1.

Team news

Philipp Lienhart hasn't featured for Austria in the ongoing edition of UEFA Nations League so far as he missed the games due to a fever. He is expected to make a return on Saturday's (IST) game.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe, who suffered an injury during match against Denmark, was rested against Croatia as a precautionary measure. He alongside Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann is likely to start for France against Austria.

Likely starting XIs

Austria: Fraisl; Wöber, Alaba, Trauner, Lainer; Schlager, Laimer, Sabitzer, Seiwald; Arnautović, Gregoritsch.