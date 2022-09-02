Live Streaming Of Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Watch First Super Four Match Live

Afghanistan will take on five-time champions Sri Lanka in the first Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. The AFG vs SL cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

This will be the second meeting between the two teams in this edition of Asia Cup. In the first meeting, a Group B match, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets. After dismissing Sri Lanka for 105 in 19.4 overs, Afghanistan chased down the target in 61 balls.

Afghanistan then defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to win the group and qualify for Super Four. Sri Lanka got the better of Bangladesh in the final group match by two wickets to qualify for the next stage.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I head-to-head record

The head-to-head record for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in T20Is is 1-1. In the first meeting, at ICC T20 World Cup 2016, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super Four match?

In India, fans can watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super Four match on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Live streaming of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan : Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads

Afghanistan : Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani.