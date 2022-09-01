Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Do-Or-Die For Bangladesh, Sri Lanka In Dubai

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have lost their opening Asia Cup 2022 encounters to Afghanistan. Follow SL vs BAN live cricket scores and updates.

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Do-Or-Die For Bangladesh, Sri Lanka In Dubai
Bangladesh finished runners-up in the last edition of Asia Cup. Follow SL vs BAN live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 5:52 pm

Bangladesh will have to be on top their game when they face Sri Lanka in the final Group B game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have lost their opening encounters to Afghanistan and stand in a do-or-die position with the winner advancing to the Super 4 stage. Afghanistan are already through to the next stage by the virtue of the two wins. Batting has been the common problem for both sides in this tournament so far. Mosaddek Hossain top scored for Bangladesh in the last game but on Thursday, the Tigers have to step up as a whole unit. Similarly, the Lankan batters have to be at their best if they are to win the game.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News
 

  • 01 Sep 2022 / 5:52 PM

    War Of Words

    After their loss to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka called Bangladesh an 'easier opponent'. "We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said. In reply, Bangladesh director Khaled Mahmud countered by Shanaka. "I don`t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don`t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib," Mahmud said. 

  • 01 Sep 2022 / 5:33 PM

    Head-To-Head

    Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met 12 time in T20s with the former winning just four times. Bangladesh’s record in UAE isn’t good either. They have played six T20s in the region and lost all. Can they turn the table this time?

  • 01 Sep 2022 / 5:33 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the first do-or-die game of Asia Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The winner of the game joins Afghanistan in Super Four.

Tags

Sports Cricket Asia Cup Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup 2022 Live Blog Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Dasun Shanaka Mustafizur Rahman Wanindu Hasaranga
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read