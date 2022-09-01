SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Do-Or-Die For Bangladesh, Sri Lanka In Dubai

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have lost their opening Asia Cup 2022 encounters to Afghanistan. Follow SL vs BAN live cricket scores and updates.
Bangladesh will have to be on top their game when they face Sri Lanka in the final Group B game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have lost their opening encounters to Afghanistan and stand in a do-or-die position with the winner advancing to the Super 4 stage. Afghanistan are already through to the next stage by the virtue of the two wins. Batting has been the common problem for both sides in this tournament so far. Mosaddek Hossain top scored for Bangladesh in the last game but on Thursday, the Tigers have to step up as a whole unit. Similarly, the Lankan batters have to be at their best if they are to win the game.
After their loss to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka called Bangladesh an 'easier opponent'. "We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said. In reply, Bangladesh director Khaled Mahmud countered by Shanaka. "I don`t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don`t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib," Mahmud said.
Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field..😉👍#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/txWm7wH4nC— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 31, 2022
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met 12 time in T20s with the former winning just four times. Bangladesh’s record in UAE isn’t good either. They have played six T20s in the region and lost all. Can they turn the table this time?
Hello and welcome to the first do-or-die game of Asia Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The winner of the game joins Afghanistan in Super Four.
