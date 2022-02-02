Live Streaming Of AFC Women's Asian Cup, Semi-final: Watch South Korea Vs Philippines Clash Live

After knocking out favourites Australia, a confident South Korea face underdogs Philippines in the first semi-final of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune on Thursday. In the second semis, former champions China face holders Japan. Both the matches will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Thursday's tie at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will be a meeting of familiar foes, with Korea having defeated Philippines 5-0 in the fifth-place playoff in the last edition in 2018 to snatch the final ticket to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Korea, who defeated Australia by a solitary goal in the quarters, are no strangers to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup semi-finals, having played at this stage on five previous occasions but a summit appearance have eluded them so far.

The Philippines are making their maiden AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinals after beating Chinese Taipei 4-3 in penalty shoot-out in the quarterfinals. They have also qualified for their maiden FIFA World Cup by virtue of reaching the semifinals.

Match and telecast details

Match : 1st semi-final of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, South Korea vs Philippines

Date : February 3, 2022

Time : 1:30 PM IST (local)

Venue : Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, India

TV Channels : Eurosport in India

Live Streaming : JioTV

In South Korea : TVING

In the Philippines : Eleven SportsOne Sports+

For global broadcast details, click HERE.

Coaches Speak

A 2023 FIFA World Cup berth already sealed, as semifinalists get automatic berths, South Korea will fancy their chances of scripting history by reaching the final and even lifting the trophy.

"The first objective was to get to the World Cup and this was achieved, but it doesn’t stop there. We want to overcome this hurdle against the Philippines, who will do everything they can to stop us from reaching that goal," head coach Colin Bell said.

"We've had to push ourselves and the girls are now believing in themselves even more to make that final step. I've been in the game all my life and a coach for 32 years, and I’ve always wanted to win, that has not changed and it won't change. We can't settle down and be complacent."

Bell is also counting on his team’s ability to bounce back against difficult opponents like Japan in the group stage and Australia in the quarter-finals to carry Korea through.

"Every game has its own character and you need to adapt to these situations. We don’t know how the Philippines will approach, and they don’t know how we will approach the game."

The Philippines have only shown growth with every passing match, and while fatigue might be an issue after playing 120 minutes against Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, head coach Alen Stajcic's side will be primed for Korea.

"Both teams have had their physical challenges. They are, without question, the favourites, but that doesn’t mean they're going to win. They have got to win the game out on the field and all I can promise is that we’re going to give them a fight," said Stajcic.

Squads

South Korea : GK - Yoon Young-geul, Kim Jung-mi, Kang Ga-ae; DF - Choo Hyo-joo, Shim Seo-yeon, Hong Hye-ji, Lim Seon-joo, Jang Sel-gi, Lee Young-ju, Kim Hye-ri; MF - Lee Min-a , Cho So-hyun, Yeo Min-ji, Ji So-yun (captain), Lee Geum-min, Cho Mi-jin, Park Ye-eun , Kim Seong-mi, Lee Jeong-min; FW - Seo Ji-youn, Choe Yu-ri, Moon Mi-ra, Son Hwa-yeon.

Head Coach : Colin Bell (ENG)

The Philippines : GK - Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia McDaniel; DF - Dominique Randle, Tara Shelton, Hali Long, Ryley Bugay, Morgan Brown, Isabella Flanigan, Sofia Harrison, Katrina Guillou; MF - Malea Cesar, Tahnai Annis (captain), Camille Rodriguez, Jessica Miclat, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Castaneda, Keanne Alamo; FW - Chandler McDaniel, Carleigh Frilles, Sarina Bolden, Eva Madarang, Quinley Quezada.

Head Coach : Alen Stajcic (AUS)

(With PTI inputs)