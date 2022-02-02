Live Streaming Of AFC Women's Asian Cup, Semi-final: Watch China Vs Japan Showdown Live

Seeking their third continental title on the trot, holders Japan face former champions China in the second semi-final of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune on Thursday. South Korea meet the Philippines in the first semis in the 1:30 pm IST kick-off at the same venue. Both the matches will be telecast live. (More Football News)

China have not put a foot wrong in the continental showpiece having beaten Chinese Taipei and Iran 4-0 and 7-0 in the group stage before emerging 3-1 victorious over Vietnam in the quarterfinals.

But the two-time defending champions Japan will be altogether different opponents for China, who will need to play out of their skins to have any chance of advancing to the final for the first time since 2008. Here's all you need to know about the Japan vs China football match:

Match and telecast details

Match : 2nd semi-final of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, China vs Japan

Date : February 3, 2022

Time : 7:30 PM IST (local)/UTC+5:30

Venue : Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, India

TV Channels : Eurosport in India

Live Streaming : JioTV

In Japan : DAZN Japan

In China : PPTV

For global broadcast details, click HERE.

Head-to-head

From their previous five meetings against Japan, China's only victory dates back to 2008 when they won 3-1 in Ho Chi Minh. Since winning their eighth title in 2006, China have not been able to reach the final though they finished third in the last two editions in 2014 and 2018.

On the other hand, for the 2011 FIFA World Cup winners Japan, a win at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday will take them closer to becoming only the third team to win three consecutive titles.

Coaches speak

Japan head coach Futoshi Ikeda is confident of defeating China, saying they have a game plan to handle the eight-time winners.

"We know what we have to do to beat China PR. Our team has worked hard in this competition to be where we are. We have to pay attention to our performance," said Ikeda.

"China have some very good players. They are very experienced and as a team have good understanding. However, our game plan is to strike first, it is important to do that against China."

Ikeda admitted beating China would not be easy but had full faith in his players to deliver.

"Our opponents can be very dangerous and we have identified their players who tend to find empty spaces. We must be aware of these situations and try to control the match. It will not be easy but we are confident of getting the result tomorrow."

China coach Shui Qingxia said there is no point in thinking about the past.

"I think the past should remain in the past. Anything is possible in football and we will do our best to beat our opponents tomorrow. We will play to our strengths, especially when switching between defence and attack," she said.

"Japan is a good team in terms of possession rate. We've been following their progress in the competition and the likes of Mana Iwabuchi and Mina Tanaka can be dangerous. We also have players who can cause problems for the opponents."

Squads

Japan : GK - Sakiko Ikeda, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka; DF - Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai (captain), Shiori Miyake, Asato Miyagawa, Ruka Norimatsu, Hana Takahashi, Saori Takarada; MF - Rin Sumida, Hikaru Naomoto, Jun Endo, Yui Hasegawa, Fuka Nagano, Honoka Hayashi, Yui Narumiya, Hinata Miyazawa; FW - Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka, Riko Ueki.

Head Coach: Futoshi Ikeda.

China : GK - Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Zhao Lina; DF - Li Mengwen, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Jiayue, Lou Jiahui, Yao Lingwei, Li Ying, Gao Chen; MF - Ma Jun, Zhang Xin, Yao Wei, Wang Yanwen, Zhang Rui, Yang Lina, Wu Chengshu, Liu Yanqiu, Tang Jiali, Xiao Yuyi; FW - Wang Shuang, Wang Shanshan (captain), Zhang Linyan.

Head Coach: Shui Qingxia.

(With PTI inputs)