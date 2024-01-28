A mere 10 days after 18-year-old Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa had achieved numero uno status, it is now the turn of Vidit Gujrathi to do the same. The 29-year-old from Nashik has become the new India number 1 in the international chess federation's (FIDE) live rating list. Like Praggnanandhaa, Gujrathi too has upstaged the legendary Viswanathan Anand to achieve the feat.

