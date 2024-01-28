And with that, we call it a night!
Sports World Today, January 28, 2024: Jannik Sinner Clinches Australian Open Men's Singles Title; Shamar Joseph Takes West Indies To Famous Win Over Australia At Gabba - As It Happened
After trouncing 10-time winner Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev to take home the Australian Open 2024 men's singles title. Elsewhere, a Shamar Joseph-inspired West Indies trumped Australia by eight runs in a historic Test win. Follow the highlights sports world today, here
Manchester United are in action tonight as they take on Newport County in the FA Cup 4th round.
Jannik Sinner has conjured a magnificent come-from-behind win in Melbourne. The 22-year-old has wiped off a two-set deficit and come roaring back to win the match 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and clinch a maiden Australian Open men's singles title. He has done to Daniil Medvedev exactly what the latter had done to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, where the Russian had won the last three sets to bounce back superbly.
A mere 10 days after 18-year-old Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa had achieved numero uno status, it is now the turn of Vidit Gujrathi to do the same. The 29-year-old from Nashik has become the new India number 1 in the international chess federation's (FIDE) live rating list. Like Praggnanandhaa, Gujrathi too has upstaged the legendary Viswanathan Anand to achieve the feat.
They have done it. West Indies have beaten Australia at their now-breached fortress Gabba in the most remarkable Test match you can hope to see. Shamar Joseph cleans up Josh Hazlewood and sprints away in jubilation. The 24-year-old, playing only his second Test, had a toe injury on the morning of the fourth day but came out and produced an unforgettable performance. He scalped seven wickets and took the Windies to a thrilling eight-run win.
Thierry Neuville has set up the perfect Sunday showdown at Rallye Monte-Carlo after dethroning Sebastien Ogier in Saturday’s final stage, provisionally netting himself 18 points. Hyundai i20 N star Neuville was undoubtedly the man to beat in the morning. Having held third last night, he pinched second place from Ogier on the day’s first ice-patched speed test and stormed into the top spot before midday as time ebbed away from overnight leader Elfyn Evans.
Barcelona again showed they are not a championship-caliber team when they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose a 5-3 thriller with Villarreal in front of their stunned fans, Associated Press reports. In one of the wildest games of the season, Villarreal were up 2-0 when Barcelona roared back with three goals in a 12-minute span to lead 3-2 in the 72nd minute. But Barcelona's defence again let them down and new Villarreal arrival Goncalo Guedes levelled on a counterattack in the 84th. Striker Alexander Sorloth, who also set up two goals, then found the winner in stoppage time and José Morales added to Barcelona's misery.
Hello and welcome to our sports world live blog today. It sure is a Super Sunday in terms of action across arenas. India will look to regain ascendancy in Hyderabad on Day 4 after Ollie Pope's unbeaten century gave England a crucial overnight lead of 126 runs in the first Test. Staying with cricket, the India colts will take on the United States Of America (USA) in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, aiming to sustain their unbeaten run in the tournament so far and ending the league stage on top of group A. Down Under, the 22-year-old Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev for the Australian Open 2024 men's singles title in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. Meanwhile, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)'s much-awaited Royal Rumble has begun, where undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will clash with AJ Styles, LA Knight and veteran Randy Orton. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Sunday, January 28, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)