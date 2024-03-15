Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe from March 15, 2024. Starting with cricket, it's the big one - Mumbai Indians lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 Eliminator. Elsewhere, Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI whereas Afghanistan take on Ireland in the 1st T20I. Badminton action sees Indian contingent in action at the All England Open Championships. In football, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws will take place. Catch all the live updates, scores from of all the sporting action on March 15, Friday right here. (Cricket News | Football News)