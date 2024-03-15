Sports

World Sports Live: MI Take On RCBW In WPL 2024 Eliminator; AFG Vs IRE In T20 Action

Elsewhere, staying with cricket, Bangladesh look to seal ODI series against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. In Pakistan Super League 2024, Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United in Eliminator. In football, build-up towards FA Cup quarter-finals hots up plus UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland. More from tennis world as Daniil Medvedev is in quarter-final action at Indian Wells against Holger Rune. Get all the live scores and updates from the world of sports on March 15, Friday 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 14, 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 Eliminator. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

World Sports Live Blog, Thursday, March 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe from March 15, 2024. Starting with cricket, it's the big one - Mumbai Indians lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 Eliminator. Elsewhere, Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI whereas Afghanistan take on Ireland in the 1st T20I. Badminton action sees Indian contingent in action at the All England Open Championships. In football, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws will take place. Catch all the live updates, scores from of all the sporting action on March 15, Friday right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

