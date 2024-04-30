Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: Barcelona Beat Valencia 4-2; India Women Face Bangladesh In 2nd T20I

Sports LIVE Updates: The Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup is set to be finalised in a meeting of the BCCI secretary and national selectors in Ahmedabad. In the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Mumbai Indians. In women's cricket, the Indian team will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I in Sylhet, whereas Pakistan will host the West Indies women's cricket team for the third T20I in Karachi. In football, the first leg of the semi-final clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be played in Allianz Arena, Munich. Get the live scores and updates of all sports news today, 30 April 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
30 April 2024
30 April 2024
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball with Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera during their La Liga match at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

La Liga: Barcelona Trump Valencia

Robert Lewandowski scores a hat-trick in the second half to power Barcelona to a 4-2 home win over Valencia in the La Liga. Despite the win, Barca remain second in the Spanish league, 11 points behind Real Madrid with five games to go.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Spain. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Advertisement

Sports News Live, Today, 30 April 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of sports news from around the globe for today, 30 April 2024. The cut-off date to announce the final 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing and 19 out of 20 countries are yet to announce their squad. Indian squad is likely to be finalised today and announced on Wednesday. Other countries might announce their respective squads. In women's cricket Bangladesh is set to host India in the second T20I in Sylhet and Pakistan will be hosting the West Indies women's cricket team in Karachi for the third T20I match. Get the live scores and updates of all sports news for today, 30 April 2024, here.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports World: Nadal Advances To Madrid Open Last 16; Mumbai City FC Book Date With Mohun Bagan In ISL Final - As It Happened
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: 'Congress Will Take Half Of Your Wealth', Alleges PM Modi; Kharge Assures, 'Congress Won't Take Anybody's Mangalsutra'