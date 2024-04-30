Welcome to the live coverage of sports news from around the globe for today, 30 April 2024. The cut-off date to announce the final 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing and 19 out of 20 countries are yet to announce their squad. Indian squad is likely to be finalised today and announced on Wednesday. Other countries might announce their respective squads. In women's cricket Bangladesh is set to host India in the second T20I in Sylhet and Pakistan will be hosting the West Indies women's cricket team in Karachi for the third T20I match. Get the live scores and updates of all sports news for today, 30 April 2024, here.