Sports World LIVE: Nepal Face Hong Kong In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the news related to the sports world and events for today, 15 April 2024. Mohun Bagan Super Giants are set to take on Mumbai City FC in the group stage fixture of the Indian Super League on Monday. In Chess, the Candidates Tournament is going on and several matches are lined up for today. In cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixtures. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world news and events for today, 15 April 2024, here.