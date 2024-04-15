Sports

Sports World LIVE: Nepal Face Hong Kong In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024

Sports World LIVE Updates: In a power-packed day for cricket, we will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. Nepal will face Hong Kong in Group A fixture of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. Malaysia take on Qatar in another Group A fixture. In Group B, the United Arab Emirates face Oman and Kuwait take on Bahrain in Group B fixtures. County Championship Division One and Division Two matches are also scheduled for today. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world news and events for today, 15 April 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
14 April 2024
Nepal will take on Hong Kong in the Group A match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Match at Al Amerat. Photo: X/ @CricketNep

Sports World LIVE, 15 April, 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the news related to the sports world and events for today, 15 April 2024. Mohun Bagan Super Giants are set to take on Mumbai City FC in the group stage fixture of the Indian Super League on Monday. In Chess, the Candidates Tournament is going on and several matches are lined up for today. In cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixtures. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world news and events for today, 15 April 2024, here.

