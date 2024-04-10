Sports

Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32

Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal is set to meet Denmark's Holger Rune in the round of 32 match of the Monte Carlo Masters. In cricket, the United States Of America (USA) will take on Canada in the second T20I in Houston. Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur. The first leg matches of the UEFA Champions League will take place - PSG will take on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund. Follow the live scores and updates of all sporting action from across the globe for today, 10 April 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
9 April 2024
9 April 2024
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Arsenal's William Saliba, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarter-final first-leg football match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

UEFA Champions League, 1st Leg QFs: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

UEFA Champions League, 1st Leg QFs: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich

Sports World Live, 10 April 2024

